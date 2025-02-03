Manchester City are pushing to sign a £50 million “elegant” player before the transfer window slams shut, according to Sky Sports.

Man City suffer heavy defeat to Arsenal

The Blues suffered their second defeat in their last four games, as they were thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. That is City’s seventh defeat in the Premier League this season and now leaves them 15 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and level on points with Newcastle United, who both could be overtaken by Chelsea if they beat West Ham on Monday evening.

After the game against Arsenal, Pep Guardiola admitted they are “giving away too many things” and regrets the last 25 minutes of the game. Guardiola told the BBC: "I only regret the last 25 minutes. We forgot to do what we should do, what we had done for 65 to 70 minutes. Of course, it's a difficult game in this stadium against that team, conceding in the first minutes - it has happened many times this season.

"But, after 10 to 15 minutes, I think we took the game and played really good. We are in it after 1-1, and we had good momentum. We pass to make the transition with Omar [Marmoush], and then comes a deflection and the third goal. I regret the last 15 to 20 minutes, but the rest was a really good game for our side. It's difficult to understand when you see the result, but this is my feeling.

"It's happened all season; we are giving away too many things. We are aware this cannot happen, and it happened. But we reacted really well; we played with personality, and we defended so good. Then we were a threat with the ball, but unfortunately after that the second goal happened. Again, many times we had the momentum.

"You have to overcome it. You cannot lose the control when it's 90 or 95 minutes. You cannot finish in the way we played. We could've scored three more goals, but the team has to be stable. It doesn't matter what happened."

Man City chiefs now pushing to sign £50m player

In the aftermath of the defeat to Arsenal, the Blues could now be set to add another player to their squad in this transfer window, as according to Sky Sports, Man City are hopeful of agreeing a deal to sign Nico Gonzalez from FC Porto before the deadline.

Sky Sports News’ Ben Ranson states that talks between City and Porto are ongoing, in the hope of agreeing a fee for the midfielder. Gonzalez has a £50 million release clause, but City are not willing to pay that much for the player, and as things stand, he is set to be part of Porto’s game against Rio Ave after being included in the squad.

The 23-year-old, who has been dubbed a “joy to watch” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, came through Barcelona's La Masia academy. He went on to play 37 times for Barça before departing firstly on loan to Valencia and then joining Porto on a permanent basis.

Nico Gonzalez's 24/25 Liga Portugal stats Apps 17 Starts 17 Goals 5 xG 4.27 Shots per game 1.6 Assists 3 xAG 1.23 Passing accuracy per game 48.2 (90%) Key passes 0.8 Interceptions per game 0.4 Tackles per game 2.0

Gonzalez has been a key player for the Portuguese side, getting among the goals as well as creating chances for his teammates. The Spanish under-21 international would be seen as a player who can play in the number six role, therefore, helping City fill the void left by Rodri, who remains sidelined with an injury. Gonzalez can also operate further forward in midfield, as well as having the technical ability to play as a right-winger if it is needed.