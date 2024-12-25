Manchester City are now in "positive" and "regular" contact with a La Liga star ahead of the January transfer window, Sky Sports have reported, as they look for ways to arrest their woeful form.

Manchester City lose again, this time to Aston Villa

The reigning Premier League champions continue to shock with their appalling form, and fell to another defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side were 2-0 down until a late stoppage-time goal from Phil Foden rescued some respectability for the Cityzens, but it was too little, too late.

It means that the Etihad outfit have won just one of their last 12 games across all competitions since defeat against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup at the end of October, with the club having lost nine times in that run of games.

Manchester City since November 1st (Premier League) Games 8 Wins 1 Losses 6 Goals conceded 16 Goals scored 16 Points 4

Now seventh in the Premier League, Manchester City have lost as many games in their last 12 as they had in their previous 106 fixtures across all competitions, demonstrating both their recent dominance and their newfound vulnerability.

Asked on the reason for City's form, Guardiola could not provide a single answer. "It is about us, about everyone. The guys are running more than ever. Many little details and big details make us not as good as we were", he told the media.

One potential solution could be the upcoming transfer window, with the Cityzens expected to be more active than usual as they look to find an alternative to the injured Rodri and help fix their woeful run of results.

Elsewhere on the pitch, they have now been revealed to be keeping a close eye on a player Guardiola is a massive fan of.

That is according to the Swiss branch of Sky Sports and reporter Sacha Tavolieri, who claims that Manchester City are keeping in close and regular contact with the representatives of midfielder Dani Olmo over a potential mid-season switch from Barcelona.

Olmo arrived at Camp Nou from RB Leipzig in the most recent transfer window, but is already fighting for his Barcelona future. That comes as a result of the club's financial position, which means that as things stand they cannot afford to register his £181,000 a week salary and remain within the LaLiga limits.

As per The Athletic, Olmo has "a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Barca on a free if he is not registered in January", and though "the player has no plan other than staying", they add that "it is very unlikely Olmo would want to stay at Barca without playing".

Should that come to pass, Manchester City are keen on the Spaniard, and it is reported that their chiefs and Olmo's representatives "maintain regular and positive contacts" over a potential move in the future, though Arsenal are also doing the same.

His contract situation, it is added, could see City "reconsider their first priority - Florian Wirtz - to move forward on a profile directly compatible with the football of the Manchester City coach", with Wirtz likely a very costly signing.

Guardiola has been a long-term fan of the Spaniard too, highlighting his ability when Olmo was still at Dinamo Zagreb when the pair met in the Champions League.

"He's a top player - he has a bright future, of course. His performance today shows it. He is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe."

Now that he has fulfilled that promise, could Pep return to try and land a bargain in January?