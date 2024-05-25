Aston Villa look to be closing in on their first signing of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

Villa ended the 2023/24 Premier League campaign in impressive fashion, securing a Champions League berth ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea. However, Unai Emery now has the unenviable task of ensuring his squad is ready to compete with some of Europe's biggest clubs come the start of next season.

While Villa have plenty of quality already on their books, they will likely need to add a few new names to their ranks this summer in order to strengthen their squad. And though the 2024 summer window is not yet open, the Midlands outfit have already been linked with a number of fresh faces.

It was claimed earlier this week that Aston Villa have made a €15m (£12.8m) to sign Marcos Acuna, with Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta already on the hunt for a replacement. Elsewhere, Villa have reportedly registered an interest in Girona's Viktor Tsygankov, who has been valued at €28m (£24m) by the La Liga high-fliers after growing interest in his services.

Moreover, Aston Villa are said to be keen on signing young Ghana striker Aziz Musibau from Dreams FC. Musibau is just 17 years of age, with Dreams wanting just £1.2m for his services. Now in the Champions League, Villa are also seemingly looking to flex their new financial power and compete with the Premier League's biggest clubs as it has been reported that the Villains have joined Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in registering an interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Xavi Simons.

Aston Villa transfer to sign £30k-p/w player is "done"

While Villa fans would no doubt love to see all of the aforementioned stars make the move to Villa Park this summer, one player is already very close to signing.

Alan Nixon reported earlier this week that Aston Villa had offered 30-year-old Ross Barkley, who currently earns £30,000-a-week, a three-year contract and now, Sky Sports and talkSPORT reporter Dan Bardell has revealed that the deal could be confirmed by the club in the coming days.

“That deal’s done. He’s coming," Bardell said to Aston Villa News. “I’ve heard from three reliable sources that it is done. I’d expect that to be done maybe over the weekend.“

Barkley was once one of the most promising young talents in English football before his career fell by the wayside on the back of a transfer to Chelsea. However, the midfielder has reinvigorated himself on the back of a free transfer to Luton Town last August. Barkley scored five and assisted six for the Hatters in 2023/24, with his showings earning him high praise from one of his teammates.

During an appearance on talkSPORT back in December, Barkley’s Luton teammate Andros Townsend heaped praise on him, making a comparison with World Cup winner Maradona.

“Honestly, they’ve been some of the best midfield performances I’ve seen in my career,” he said. "It’s just unbelievable – the calmness, the ability to get the ball off the back four and knock it past some of the world’s best midfielders without a care in the world.

“We saw yesterday against Man City, Maradona was in the midfield to set up our goal – honestly, it’s been a joy to watch. In a way he’s given confidence to the rest of the players around him, including myself. Just that calmness to take the ball under pressure, it’s such an underrated skill. He’s been absolutely incredible and he’s been an absolute joy to play with, but a joy to watch as well.”