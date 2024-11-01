Leeds United could now sign a potential Georginio Rutter replacement for free, according to a Sky Sports presenter.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites and the 49ers Enterprises cashed in on a number of star players after Daniel Farke’s side failed to win promotion from the Championship last time out, suffering defeat to Southampton in the playoff final at Wembley.

Archie Gray was the first to go, joining Tottenham Hotspur, whereas Glen Kamara signed for Rennes, Crysencio Summerville moved to West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion landed Rutter.

Leeds United summer sales 2024 To Fee (Transfermarkt) Georginio Rutter Brighton €46.7m Archie Gray Tottenham €41.25m Crysencio Summerville West Ham €29.3m Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth €23.4m Glen Kamara Rennes €10m Marc Roca Real Betis €4.5m Charlie Cresswell Toulouse €4.5m Diego Llorente Real Betis €3.25m

All four were key to Farke’s first season in charge, however, replacements were signed for Gray, Summerville and Kamara in Jayden Bogle, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka.

However, a new creative number 10 to replace Rutter’s assists wasn’t brought in, although Brenden Aaronson did return from his loan spell in the Bundesliga.

There have been rumours of Leeds making a move for another free agent after signing Josuha Guilavogui in October. Heavily linked in recent years has been Ryan Kent, who is now without a club after leaving Fenerbahce.

Pundit Carlton Palmer has heard that Leeds could be keen on the former Rangers and Liverpool forward, who primarily plays as a left-winger but has featured inside on occasions throughout his career.

Elsewhere, central midfielder Lewis O’Brien has been linked with a move to Elland Road, with the Nottingham Forest midfielder’s loan spell in the MLS with LAFC set to come to an end in December. Kent is available to sign right now, though, and another claim has been made on a move to Yorkshire.

Sky Sports man makes new Ryan Kent to Leeds claim

Now, talking to MOT Leeds News, presenter and podcaster Dan Bardell, who regularly features on Sky Sports News, has made a claim on Leeds signing Kent for free.

Bardell feels that Kent is a “Leeds-type signing” and if the “wages are right”, could be a shrewd addition to “offset” the creativity after Rutter’s sale.

“It feels like a Leeds-type signing, Ryan Kent. They lost quite a few attacking players over the summer window and they’re lacking some creativity in those areas.

“We have seen how good Georginio Rutter has been at Brighton this season, he’s definitely been a miss. Could Kent be someone who could offset that a little bit?

“He’s good enough to play at the top end of the Championship you would think. It’s going to be a long season and one where I don’t think Leeds have the bodies that they did last season. If the wages are right then I think Kent would be a good pick-up for Leeds.”