Even as Leeds United set their sights on Championship promotion in the final stages of the season, those at Elland Road will still have to keep an eye on potential departures, with bids incoming, believes Paul Robinson.

The Whites have already seen interest emerge in Crysencio Summerville, which comes at little surprise given just how clinical he's been in the Championship this season. And if they fail to achieve promotion, it could spell disaster when it comes to keeping hold of their star, with Chelsea reportedly showing interest in Summerville not so long ago.

The same could be said for other key players in Daniel Farke's squad, too. The likes of Georginio Rutter have certainly done enough to earn Premier League interest, and failure to secure promotion could prove costly for the Whites. Even if they reach the Premier League, however, the bids could still come in, according to Robinson.

The Sky Sports pundit and former Leeds goalkeeper believes that Wilfried Gnonto is set to attract plenty of interest this summer. The winger, of course, is no stranger to the transfer headlines, having previously requested an exit from Elland Road before finally settling recently. Alas, with his contract yet to be sealed, the Italian's exit is still a possibility.

Robinson told MOT Leeds News: "I think there are going to be bids coming in for him without a doubt because he’s having an excellent season, he’s recreated the form that he had last season.

"When he came into the side in the Premier League, he was excellent, and I think the problem that Leeds have got is they have got some very talented players like Gnonto, like Summerville, like James, like Piroe – you look at where the goals have come from in that team this season, Patrick Bamford has been the leading scorer in that team at times over the years but the goals have spread out all the way through that team."

"Excellent" Gnonto has found form at the perfect time

After struggling to make an impact in the first half of the Championship campaign, Gnonto has rediscovered his best form at the best possible time for Leeds and Farke - so much so, that it could be his flurry of recent goals that go a long way towards promotion at Elland Road.

Now, and amid such form, Leeds should do everything in their power to keep hold of Gnonto. The young winger has finally settled in West Yorkshire, and if they are to take the Premier League by storm, then he will undoubtedly play a large part in that.

With eight cup finals left of the Championship season, Gnonto has the chance to add to his seven goals and two assists to round off a solid campaign in the second tier. Above Leicester City on goal difference and clear of third-placed Ipswich Town by a point, it's certainly going to be a nervy end to the season for Leeds United.