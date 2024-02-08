Celtic have been told that they have signed a player with "real good qualities" this January as they look to bolster their chances of more silverware under Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic locked in another Old Firm battle

The Glasgow giants are trying to hold off a resurgent Rangers in a bid to win a 54th Scottish Premiership title this campaign, and looked to the January transfer window in a bid to bolster their ranks.

Winger Nicolas Kuhn was signed from Austrian giants Rapid Vienna, while Adam Idah also arrived in a late loan move from Championship side Norwich City, with the pair expected to add more attacking verve to Brendan Rodgers' side.

As things stand, his Celtic sit top of the SPL, three points clear of bitter rivals Rangers in a two-horse race for supremacy, but Rangers have a game in hand with which they could draw level, and should they win by three goals they would leapfrog Rodgers and co.

The new signings could ultimately prove the difference though.

Idah to prove excellent business

Celtic fans were treated to their first sighting of Idah in their 1-1 draw with struggling Aberdeen, with the Norwich academy graduate grabbing an assist to level the scoreline and keep the hoops three points clear atop the Scottish Premiership. He then opened his account for the club in their next game, scoring twice in a 2-1 win at Hibernian.

And according to ex-Norwich striker Robert Earnshaw, Brendan Rodgers has got a good one in Idah, with the Ex-canary waxing lyrical about the move.

Earnshaw appeared 45 times for Norwich in the early 2000s, scoring on 27 occasions, and now finds himself a part of the Sky Sports team. As a man who knows a thing or two about finding the back of the net, he was keen on the move for both Celtic and for Idah.

"I like him. I like him as a player. I think he's good. He shows some real good qualities, Earnshaw told LiveScore.

"I think going to Celtic sometimes can just open you up and be like, ‘yeah, this is a great platform’, and your confidence is then sky-high. Maybe he needs something like that. I think it's an unbelievable move.

"I was close years and years ago to going to Celtic. They were interested, but it never came through. But I think him going to Celtic is a huge move. I mean, you're talking about one of the most famous clubs in the world. My friend Joe Ledley was there for years and years, and I know how much he enjoyed it. But it's a good football club for him”, Earnshaw added.

The 22-year-old is only at Celtic Park on a temporary basis as things stand, with Norwich refusing to add an option to buy into the deal despite Rodgers being keen.

Despite this, Idah will be hoping that the move allows him to iron out the inconsistencies that continue to plague his game, with his debut coming all the way back in the 2019/20 season for the Canaries but injuries and form meaning that he has never netted more than 3 league goals in a single campaign before this season, with his tally of 6 to date by far and away the best return of his career. Should he do so, he may be able to convince the Bhoys to hold onto him permanently come the summer.

Adam Idah in all competitions Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 season 23 5 1 2020/21 season 17 3 1 2021/22 season 21 1 1 2022/23 season 28 4 2 2023/24 season (so far) 36 9 2

After starring at youth level (he scored 12 times in 19 Premier League 2 appearances in 2018/19), the step to senior football has been tough, but if his start at Celtic is anything to go by he could finally be beginning to find his feet in the big leagues.