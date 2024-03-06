Aston Villa have been warned that losing Douglas Luiz this summer is a possibility as they look to comply with financial fair play regulations ahead of the new season.

Luiz helping Emery's Villa fly

Once seemingly Arsenal-bound, Luiz has reached new heights at Villa Park this season. Deployed with more attacking freedom under Unai Emery, the Brazilian has scored nine times and grabbed six assists in the Premier League, helping Villa push for a spot in next season's Champions League.

With fifth place likely to be enough for qualification into Europe's elite competition next season, the Midlands outfit have an 11 point gap to sixth-placed Manchester United as things stand, and will be hoping that a strong end to the season will allow them to maintain and even extend that gap to Erik ten Hag's side.

Most goals from Premier League midfielders Phil Foden Manchester City 11 Cole Palmer Chelsea 10 Douglas Luiz Aston Villa 10 Kai Havertz Arsenal 7 Scott McTominay Man United 7

However, it has not been all rosy at Villa Park, with their latest financial reports suggesting that a lean summer may have to be in store unless they make the decision to part ways with some of their star men.

In their latest accounts, the club admitted that they had 'reported a loss for the year of £119.6m after tax', compared to a £0.3m profit last season, and this has inevitably led to concerns around financial fair play, which has already punished Everton once and could yet punish Nottingham Forest and the Toffees a second time for breaches.

It has led to speculation that sales could be necessary this summer should they wish to continue investing in the squad, and several names have already been linked with moves away.

Villa could be forced to cash in on Luiz

Perhaps the most concrete link is that of Luiz, who has previously been subject to interest from Arsenal and now is thought to be on the radar of Manchester City, where he spent two years before joining Villa (albeit mostly out on loan).

Luiz penned a new contract at Villa in October 2022 to ward off Arsenal interest, but will be down to the final two years of that deal come this summer and could be one that Villa look to cash in on. Alongside the Gunners, Football Insider report that City are 'ready' to bring Luiz back to the Etihad after he has 'improved significantly' during his time at Villa Park.

It would not go down well with the fans though. Sky Sports' Dan Bardell spoke to VillaNews about the potential departure, and the Villa fan admitted that it would be a 'heartbreaking' exit were it to happen, but that nothing can be ruled out due to financial fair play regulations.