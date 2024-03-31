As Aston Villa gear up for what will undoubtedly be an action-packed end to the season, those behind the scenes at the Midlands club have already been urged to seal a summer signing by Sky Sports' Dan Bardell.

Aston Villa transfer news

In pursuit of securing their top-four place in the Premier League and a spot in next season's Champions League, Aston Villa could be better placed than ever when it comes to landing their top targets this summer. The rumour mill has already started on that front, too, with Paulo Dybala and Nico Williams previously linked, whilst Crysencio Summerville has become the latest name to be mentioned alongside the Villans.

The Leeds United winger has enjoyed an excellent campaign, more than earning links to the Premier League. If Villa did secure his signature, he'd add impressive depth to Unai Emery's attack, which will be crucial if Villa qualify for a Champions League place this season.

It's not just their attack where depth has been considered, either, with the Midlands club potentially making a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios. The midfielder has played his part in Xabi Alonso's excellent side, who are still unbeaten in all competitions and on course to dethrone Bayern Munich in sensational fashion in the German Bundesliga.

Bardell is certainly a fan of Palacios' possible arrival, urging Villa to pursue the Leverkusen man ahead of a potential Champions League campaign. The Sky Sports pundit told Aston Villa News: "I think they do need another central midfielder. McGinn is such a loss when he doesn’t play in those attacking wide positions and he had to fill the gap in central midfield before his suspension.

“I do think if they are in the Champions League, they are going to need more options than they’ve got now, especially with the new Champions League format. At the minimum now, I think we can say Villa are going to be in the Europa League next season, which would be a step up. I do think the German market is a good market because you’re talking about players there with European and Bundesliga experience.

“But the German clubs don’t have loads of money, except for Bayern Munich. Buying someone like him is going to be a hell of a lot cheaper than buying someone in the Premier League.

“Villa have had success in the Bundesliga because Leon Bailey is having a fantastic season, and I do still think Diaby’s going to come good. Villa obviously have a relationship with Leverkusen as well, which might help."

"Terrific" Palacios can provide crucial depth

If Villa want to know how not to handle Champions League qualification and the balancing act that requires, all they need to do is look towards Newcastle United. The Magpies didn't add enough depth last summer, and injuries, combined with a congested schedule, have seen them struggle to replicate last season's form ever since.

Villa must avoid that at all costs, and Palacios, who Diaby played with last season in the Bundesliga, would be a good step towards that. The midfielder, who has a "terrific mentality" according to Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes, can step in as a backup for the likes of McGinn or even force Emery into making some difficult decisions regarding his midfield lineup for next season.