A Manchester United player who Ruben Amorim and INEOS are happy with could leave Old Trafford in 2025, according to Sky Sports.

Players who may leave Man Utd in 2025

The Red Devils are now in another new era under head coach Amorim and have made a positive start under the Portuguese coach, winning two and drawing one of their first three games.

Related Real Madrid talking to Man Utd about £85k-p/w ace who Amorim thinks is key Real Madrid are keen on signing a Manchester United player who has become a key player in recent seasons.

Fans have already been seeing signs of a change in playing style under Amorim, and in the transfer market, there could also be plenty of movement in 2025.

In regards to exits, a number of players are out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and will therefore be able to talk to clubs outside of England in January over a pre-contract agreement.

Man Utd players out of contract in 2025 Amad Diallo (Option for a further year) Harry Maguire (Option for a further year) Christian Eriksen Jonny Evans Tom Heaton

As can be seen, five players on the books at Man Utd are on course to become free agents, although a new deal for Amad Diallo appears to be in the pipeline.

Unfortunately for Christian Eriksen, it looks as if his days as a Red Devils player are numbered, with Eriksen likely to leave Man Utd for free at the end of the season. Now, it looks as if another player who is still under contract for a number of years could join him in a 2025 exit.

Altay Bayindir could leave Man Utd – Sky Sports

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd goalkeeper Altay Bayindir could leave Old Trafford in either January or in the summer.

Despite Amorim and INEOS being “very satisfied” with the ‘keeper, Plettenberg states that Bayindir “is simply too good to be a number two behind Andre Onana and currently has no prospects for regular playing time”.

Bayindir arrived in Manchester from Fenerbahce for £4.3m in September 2023 following David de Gea and Dean Henderson’s Old Trafford exits.

The Turkey international has rivalled Onana since moving to Old Trafford but has found game time hard to come by, making just three appearances in all competitions.

Under contract until 2027, Bayindir has played in United’s two EFL Cup games in 2024/25, but by the looks of it, an exit in the New Year could be on the cards for the £35,000-a-week shot-stopper.

Should a permanent exit away from United materialise, it will be looked back on as a transfer to forget, with former director John Murtough previously hailing Bayindir after he signed, saying:

"Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers. Having consistently performed at a high level in a strong European league, he has the qualities to support us in achieving our ambitions across all competitions this season and beyond."