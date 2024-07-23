Manchester United have identified another potential addition this summer as they look to bolster their ranks following a disappointing Premier League campaign.

Two new signings at Old Trafford

There have been changes on and off the pitch so far since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the club's new owner. Erik ten Hag's side have welcomed two fresh faces to their ranks in a bid to improve on their eighth-placed Premier League finish last season, a campaign that saw them end with a negative goal difference.

So far, they have confirmed a deal for Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, who will replace Anthony Martial at the Theatre of Dreams and will provide cover and competition for the young Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane's first Premier League season blew hot and cold, but the addition of Zirkzee should reduce the burden upon his shoulders.

Meanwhile, United have also completed the signing of centre-back Leny Yoro from under the noses of Real Madrid and Liverpool, both of whom were keen on signing the French prodigy. Despite still being just 18 years old and into the final year of his contract with Lille, the Red Devils have shelled out £52m for one of Europe's hottest defensive talents and will be hoping that he can help them stem the flow of goals conceded at Old Trafford.

Now, United are keen to do more business, with PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte one of the players they are locked in talks over a move for as they look to replace Casemiro in central midfield after a poor season from the Brazilian.

They are not done in defence either, with both full-back positions arguably in need of strengthening and another centre-back not out of the question amid links to Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite. And they have returned to Ligue 1 as they eye up another potential signing.

Man Utd eyeing up Monaco defender

That comes in the shape of Monaco's Vanderson, who is being considered as a potential upgrade at Old Trafford, according to reports. Diogo Dalot was a standout figure for the Red Devils last season, but question marks continue to be raised over Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Though he has been dubbed a "real monster" in one vs one situations by talent scout Jacek Kulig on X, his attacking contributions remain lacklustre, especially by comparison to his Portuguese counterpart.

The Englishman made 30 appearances last season, and Ten Hag claimed that he believed he had helped Wan-Bissaka improve over the course of his time at the club.

“He has improved a lot, as many players have improved during the season,” the United boss explained at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. “That's one of the jobs for a manager and the coaching staff, to get that done and we are really happy with it, that players are developing."

However, Wan-Bissaka is down to the final 12 months of his £90,000-a-week deal at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move away in recent weeks.

As per Sky Sports, Monaco's Vanderson is emerging as a surprise potential replacement should he indeed depart. The Brazilian would certainly offer more in attack than Wan-Bissaka, grabbing three goals and an assist in 20 appearances last season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka vs Vanderson 2023/24 domestic league Stats via FBref Aaron Wan-Bissaka Vanderson Appearances 22 20 Goals and Assists 2 4 Shot Creating Actions 1.31 2.3 Touches in the final third per 90 14 21.8 Tackles and interceptions per 90 4.19 5.22

He is naturally more inclined to attack than Wan-Bissaka, resulting in more actions in the final third of the pitch and more chances created than the Englishman.

Also wanted by Tottenham, he is believed to be priced at £30m, though Monaco are under no pressure to sell the 23-year-old after he penned fresh terms with the Ligue 1 side just months ago, tying him to the Monagasque outfit until 2028.