Manchester United are thought to be eyeing a move to sign a Euro 2024 star who is valued at £65m, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Man Utd want to sign new centre-back

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have decided to keep Erik ten Hag as manager at Old Trafford heading into the 2024/25 season, with the club’s attention now on the transfer market.

Top of the transfer wishlist appears to be a new centre-back to replace the outgoing Raphael Varane, who will officially become a free agent at the end of the month when his contract expires. Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite appears to be the main target, with personal terms already agreed with the 21-year-old.

He could pick up more than £150,000-a-week in Manchester, however, the Red Devils are struggling to agree on a fee with the Toffees for his services at this moment in time. In fact, United's opening offer for Branthwaite worth £35m plus add-ons was turned down by Everton, who want up to £70m to sell.

It could mean that United move on to alternative defensive targets, with another Premier League star also on the radar.

Man Utd eyeing Marc Guehi move

Should Man Utd not go back in for Branthwaite, then Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi appears to be a target for the Red Devils.

Valued at £65m by those at Selhurst Park, reliable reporter Sheth has said that Man Utd are eyeing Guehi, Lille's Leny Yoro and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo as Branthwaite alternatives.

Guehi got the nod ahead of Branthwaite for England in the Euro 2024 squad and started the competition partnering John Stones at centre-back in a 1-0 win over Serbia.

Former England defender Matthew Upson described Guehi as “excellent on the ball” and “outstanding” following his opening performance at Euro 2024.

"He was calm on the ball, defended superbly well and for his competitive debut at a competition level, you have to heap huge praise on Guehi. He was excellent on the ball, calm and very composed. To play that well on debut in a Euros against a tough Serbian strike force of Mitrovic and Vlahovic was excellent. It looked like he and Stones had been playing together for a long time.

"This is a massive bonus for England that they kept a clean sheet and barely looked in trouble and that is huge credit to Guehi. His performance was outstanding."

Who knows, more positive displays for the Three Lions may only lead to further speculation over a move to Old Trafford, making Guehi's form at the Euros and United's interest one to keep an eye on.