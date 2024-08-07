Manchester United have reportedly held talks over signing a new £30m midfield "monster" for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd eyeing more signings after Zirkzee and Yoro

Sporting director Dan Ashworth and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe have secured two marquee summer signings already ahead of the new Premier League campaign, with forward Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Leny Yoro signed from Bologna and Lille respectively.

Unfortunately, Yoro has already sustained an injury in pre-season, with the Red Devils confirming that the teenager has since undergone surgery on a foot problem.

Attention is still on further reinforcements, with Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt two top targets at right-back and centre-back.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg provided a recent update on the pair, saying: “From FC Bayern's perspective, the offer from Manchester United for Matthijs de Ligt is still not sufficient to proceed with the deal! The two clubs remain apart on the transfer fee. Bayern still demand €50m+ bonuses. Negotiations for Noussair Mazraoui are more concrete at this stage, with the transfer fee expected of at least €25m all-in. Still waiting for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and West Ham.”

It isn’t just another centre-back and new right-back that is wanted at Old Trafford, though, with a midfielder also high up on the shortlist before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

One name who has been loosely linked with United is AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, but now, it appears as if the club have made their first move.

Man Utd hold talks for Youssouf Fofana

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Man Utd have now held talks with Monaco over a deal for Fofana. He isn’t the only alternative to PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, though, with Palmeiras’ Richard Rios, Sander Berge of Burnley, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and recent loanee Sofyan Amrabat also named.

Fofana, a France international, appears to be at the top of his game at the age of 25 with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation. He’s been with Monaco since 2020 after joining from Strasbourg and has made 175 appearances for his current employers, scoring seven times and providing 15 assists.

Capable of playing central, holding or right midfielder, Fofana has been called a "monster" in the middle of the park by Football analyst Ben Mattinson.

Man Utd would need around £30m to sign Fofana, a fee considerably less than PSG's asking price for Ugarte, according to recent reports. By the looks of things, a deal could gather pace in the coming days or weeks with initial talks held, making Fofana a name to keep an eye on.