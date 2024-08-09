Manchester United are in talks with a club over signing their midfielder who is quicker than Red Devils star Marcus Rashford.

Man Utd midfield rumours

The Red Devils and sporting director Dan Ashworth are in the market for a new midfielder as well as deals for Bayern Munich defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

Currently, Erik ten Hag has Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes as his senior holding, central and attacking midfield options.

A long-term replacement for Casemiro appears to be wanted, though, with the Brazilian linked with an Old Trafford exit in recent months. Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad opened talks with Man Utd to sign Casemiro last month, with Jamie Carragher previously stating that he should look at a move to Saudi Arabia or the USA after his performance against Crystal Palace.

"But I think Casemiro, deadly serious, should know tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level, the next two league games and the cup final, and then he should be thinking, 'I need to go to the MLS or Saudi'. I'm deadly serious. His agent, the team of people around him, they need to tell him, 'this has to stop'."

In regards to specific targets, Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte is the midfielder who has been talked about the most, however, no deal has been agreed as of yet. That has resulted in United looking at alternative targets to the Uruguay international, which has included AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

Another player on the Old Trafford radar is Burnley’s Sander Berge, with talks held with the player’s camp over a potential deal. Now, a new update has emerged on Berge possibly swapping Turf Moor for Old Trafford.

Man Utd hold talks with Burnley for Berge

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Man Utd have held initial talks with Burnley over a move for Berge and are exploring the conditions of a deal.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk have added that Berge has said yes to an Old Trafford move, with personal terms not an issue. They also state that Man Utd are readying a bid in the region of £25m for the 26-year-old.

Interestingly, Berge clocked up a top speed of 35.90km/h, the 10th fastest of all top-flight players last season, and even faster than Rashford’s which stands at 35.71km/h.

Berge, who cost Burnley £12m from Sheffield United 12 months ago, stands at 6 foot 5 and made 40 appearances in all competitions under Vincent Kompany in 2023/24, and by the looks of it, an immediate return to the Premier League with United could be on the cards.