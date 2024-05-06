A significant update has emerged regarding the future of Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager, courtesy of Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Man Utd manager latest

The future of Ten Hag at Old Trafford has been a big talking point throughout this season, with the Dutchman enduring a disappointing campaign after having a strong first year in the job. He is believed to be under pressure to keep his job, with a number of potential replacements reportedly being lined up.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to be interested in bringing in Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, with the 37-year-old guiding his side into the Premier League, not to mention having a United past. Former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson has lauded his playing style, saying back in September: "Kieran’s team are setting a terrific pace along with Leicester forging an eight-point gap to third place at this very early stage of the season, playing some sublime football with a steely determination."

Brighton leader Roberto De Zerbi is also seen as a target for the Red Devils, even though the Seagulls' season has petered out a little, and Gareth Southgate has also received a mention in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel could be an option, too, once he has left Bayern Munich, with the German departing at the end of the season, potentially after he has inspired his team to Champions League glory.

Sky journalist drops Ten Hag latest

Taking on X on Sunday evening, Sky Sports journalist Plettenberg claimed that Ten Hag is now wanted by Bayern Munich this summer, being seen as a top target to replace Tuchel: "News Ten Hag: After the rejection of Rangnick he’s back on the list of FC Bayern! There were talks between Bayern and Ten Hag‘s management in the last weeks. No direct talks with Ten Hag yet.

"His future at ManUtd is still uncertain. He would like to fulfill his contract until 2025. However, if it's certain that he has to leave at the end of the season, then he's ready for Bayern. Two more teams have already expressed concrete interest in Ten Hag. Bayern are currently considering several options. Among them are Ten Hag and Lopetegui."

This is a rumour that has come from nowhere, considering this is a period in which Ten Hag is generally being linked with being sacked, rather than getting another high-profile job.

To some United supporters, seeing the 54-year-old move on will be the best thing possible this summer, allowing Ratcliffe to bring in a superior option in the dugout, heralding the start of a new era at the club. There is also a section of the fanbase that will want Ten Hag to stay put, however, seeing him as the right option who should benefit from the arrival of Dan Ashworth and having more of an organised recruitment system in operation.

Erik ten Hag's managerial career Matches Points per game Manchester United 109 1.93 Ajax 215 2.34 FC Utrecht 111 1.74 Bayern Munich II 72 2.14 Go Ahead Eagles 39 1.72

It does seem strange that Bayern consider him such a good choice, however, given his struggles this season, but if the United boss' head is turned by a move to Germany, it could be the best outcome for all parties.