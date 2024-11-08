Manchester United are thought to be planning a double January transfer swoop for new head coach Ruben Amorim, according to Sky Sports.

Amorim beats Guardiola 4-1 in Champions League

The Red Devils and INEOS moved quickly to secure the services of Amorim after parting ways with Erik ten Hag, with the Sporting CP boss officially taking over on November 11.

Since being announced as the new man in charge at Old Trafford, Amorim still had two Sporting CP matches to prepare for, the first of which coming against Manchester City and new rival Pep Guardiola.

Sporting CP brushed City aside in the Champions League, winning 4-1 in the new group stage format to go above Guardiola’s side in the process. Viktor Gyokeres, who has already been linked with a move to Old Trafford, scored a hat-trick for the hosts in what was Amorim’s final home game.

Talking after the game about whether it was a sign of things to come in Manchester, Amorim said: “I already said previously you cannot transport one reality into another. At Manchester United you cannot play exactly like this. You cannot play so defensively and so there we will have to adapt. Clearly it is really difficult to beat this team and to beat Pep Guardiola. And he is not a worse manager than me.

“It will be a completely different world, a different team, we won’t have that much time to train and we will begin from a different starting point. People can make their own judgements but I say to the people of Manchester that this was a one-off.”

Amorim will soon inherit a Man Utd squad who have struggled for goals in the Premier League this season - scoring just nine in 10 games - the third fewest in the division.

By the looks of things, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS want to add to their attacking ranks to rival Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, while also bolstering their midfield.

Man Utd plan double signing for Amorim in January

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd are planning to make January signings for Amorim, with a ‘cheap striker’ and a new ‘number eight’ on the shortlist.

Plettenberg doesn’t mention any specific attacking targets but names Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretkza as a player of interest, although the £290,000-a-week German doesn’t have any plans to leave the Allianz Arena in the New Year.

It will be interesting to see who Amorim, INEOS, Dan Ashworth and co target in attack, as you’d expect a ‘cheap’ forward rules out Gyokeres, who has an £85m release clause.