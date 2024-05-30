Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have set their sights on signing a £70m star this summer “regardless of who the manager is”, according to Sky Sports.

Ratcliffe and INEOS look set to have a big summer ahead of them, with Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox already brought to Old Trafford as chief executive officer and technical director, with Dan Wilcox still waiting to join from Newcastle United as sporting director.

Whether it be Erik ten Hag in charge or another new manager, the Red Devils playing squad could see some high-profile changes ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with Raphael Varane set to leave when his contract expires. Another big earner in Casemiro could potentially follow the defender out the exit door.

In regards to incomings, Ratcliffe hinted back in March that superstar signings such as Jude Bellingham or Kylian Mbappe were unlikely under his leadership, instead looking to unearth future stars.

“He’s a great footballer [Bellingham] but it’s not where our focus is. The solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players. They’ve done that, if you look at the last 10 years. The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes, managing and organising the club. We must make sure we get recruitment right, such a vital part of running a football club is getting recruitment right, finding new players.

“I’d rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to buy success. It’s not that clever to buy Mbappe, anybody could figure that one out.”

Even though Ratcliffe said spending a lot of money isn’t the solution, replacing Varane appears to be top of the United agenda heading into the summer window, which could come at a cost.

Sky confirm Man Utd interest in £70m Branthwaite

One player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months is Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. Sky Sports News have now provided a new update on Utd and the defender, saying on Wednesday lunchtime:

“News just into us, now Manchester United are interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton. United are big admirers of the centre-back, who was recently selected in the England training squad for Euro 2024.

“Recruiting in the heart of the defence has been earmarked as a priority position for the FA Cup winners. Of course, Raphael Varane departed the club following that win and Branthwaite is high among the names to be discussed regardless of who the manager is next season.

“Branthwaite is thought to be valued in the region of £60m-70m by Everton, who must sell on of their main assets before the end of June to stay in line with PSR. It means Branthwaite may become the more likely player to attract offers before June 30th. He’s also been tracked by Manchester City and Tottenham last season.”

The 21-year-old made 41 appearances for Everton during the 2023/24 season in what was arguably a full breakthrough season since moving to Goodison Park.

Jarrad Branthwaite's best league games for Everton 23/24 Match Rating (WhoScored) Everton 2-0 Liverpool 8.01/10 Brighton 1-1 Everton 7.74/10 Everton 3-0 Newcastle 7.65/10 West Ham 0-1 Everton 7.64/10 Everton 2-0 Chelsea 7.46/10

Now, it looks as if he could be one of Ratcliffe’s first major signings, although INEOS and co may have to do something they have been cautious to do – splash the cash.