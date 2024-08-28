Nottingham Forest have made an offer to sign a 92-career goal striker instead of the heavily linked Santiago Gimenez, according to Sky Sports.

Nottingham Forest searching for late striker signing

The Reds have made a promising start to the Premier League season in what is Nuno Espirito Santo’s first full campaign in charge at the City Ground, and the manager has been backed in the transfer market.

Nottingham Forest signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Elliot Anderson Newcastle €41.2m Nikola Milenkovic Fiorentina €14.3m Ramon Sosa CA Talleres €12m David Carmo FC Porto €11m Jota Silva Vit. Guimaraes €7m Marko Stamenic Red Star Belgrade €5.5m Carlos Miguel Corinthians €4m Eric da Silva Moreira St Pauli €1.5m Alex Moreno Aston Villa Loan

So far, Forest have brought in nine new players, spending around £80m in the process. A striker is still wanted before Friday, though, and the club have been heavily linked with a move to sign Feyenoord striker Gimenez prior to the deadline. However, the Mexico international has reportedly rejected a switch to the City Ground, meaning Forest have needed to search for alternative targets.

One of those has been Ajax’s Brian Brobbey, however, an option in the Premier League has now emerged, with Forest making an offer.

Nottingham Forest make Yoane Wissa bid

According to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, Nottingham Forest made an offer to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, however, the Bees turned down the proposal from the Reds, which was thought to be worth an initial £15m.

Wissa has arguably gone under the radar with Brentford after joining back in 2021 from FC Lorient, with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo stealing many of the headlines in recent years.

The DR Congo international, who can play anywhere across the front three, is 27 years of age and has seen his Transfermarkt valuation rocket to a career-high €28m in recent months.

In total, Wissa has scored 92 goals during his career for club and country, 30 of which have come for Brentford in 112 appearances.

He also came in for praise back in 2021 from Thomas Frank after scoring a winner against West Ham, with the manager saying: “When you win a match, a last minute winner, it’s just fantastic. Everything just explodes inside you. He (Wissa) deserves a lot of praise. He started later with his fitness levels because he came late to the club, he worked very hard to get up to speed. It’s very nice to see that he’s scored in Carabao Cup games, scored against Liverpool - all those small bits where he’s getting better and better.”

It remains to be seen if Forest will go back in with an improved offer, as £15m does seem fairly low considering Wissa’s TM valuation along with the fact he still has two years remaining on his Brentford contract.