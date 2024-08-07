Nottingham Forest are now thought to be interested in signing a young defender ahead of Leeds United.

Nottingham Forest summer signings so far

It has been another busy transfer window at The City Ground overseen by owner Evangelos Marinakis, with six new players already signed, sealed and delivered ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo's first full season in charge.

Nottingham Forest summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Elliot Anderson Newcastle United €41.2m Nikola Milenkovic Fiorentina €14.3m Jota Silva Vit. Guimaraes €7m Marko Stamenic Red Star Belgrade €5.5m Carlos Miguel Corinthians €4m Eric da Silva Moreira FC St Pauli €1.5m

The latest to arrive was forward Jota Silva, with Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson telling the club's official website after a deal was confirmed: “We can see how excited Jota is to continue his career journey beyond Portugal where he has enjoyed such a strong period in the Primeira Liga with Vitoria Guimaraes, which resulted in him earning his debut for the Portuguese National Team back in March.”

Rumours have continued in regards to who could be next through the door, with the club also working to bolster their academy ranks. It has been claimed that Forest have agreed a deal to sign 15-year-old goalkeeper Ally Graham from Dundee United, pipping rivals Newcastle United to a transfer.

Forest also appear to be battling the Magpies for Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez, with an enquiry made for his services, whereas Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is another target and the club could soon make an offer for the Mexican.

Now, it looks as if the Reds are keen to sign a new in-demand teenage centre-back, but they may not have it all their own way.

Nottingham Forest interested in Bruno Ogbus

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Freiburg defender Bruno Ogbus ahead of Championship side Leeds United, however, the German side don’t want to sell the 18-year-old centre-back.

As can be seen, AC Milan have also shown an interest in Ogbus and have even made an offer for the Switzerland youth international earlier this month.

However, Freiburg have seemingly given clubs a hands-off warning when it comes to the defender, so a deal could be extremely tricky to complete this summer. Ogbus, who moved to Freiburg back in 2022 from Zurich, is yet to make his first-team debut, turning out instead for the U19s and reserve side.

Forest, meanwhile, have five senior centre-back options in Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic, Andrew Omobamidele, Wily Boly and Joe Worrall.