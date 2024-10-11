Former Leeds United goalkeeper and current Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has been full of praise for the latest off-field deal that the 49ers have seemingly agreed at Elland Road.

49ers agree key Leeds deal

Whilst Leeds' promotion failure led to a summer exodus of significant talent, the 49ers deserve credit for how they reinvested to form a squad still capable of securing their place in the Premier League. The likes of Ao Tanaka and Largie Ramazani, as well as several others, all arrived to hand Daniel Farke a major boost and replace stars such as Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray.

The Whites haven't adjusted right away, however, sitting as low as fifth, albeit just three points adrift of league-leaders Sunderland who earned a last-gasp point thanks to Illan Meslier's moment to forget last time out.

Whilst Leeds continue to find their feet on the pitch though, the 49ers have seemingly made a significant move away from the action after agreeing to extend their current Leeds deal with Adidas until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

In what is only a positive for the Whites, former goalkeeper and current Sky Sports pundit Robinson reacted to the news, telling MOT Leeds News: "It’s a huge sportswear manufacturer with an incredible history, one of if not the biggest alongside Nike. For a club like Leeds United to have that affinity and a sponsor like Adidas is big.

“The second kit, the yellow one, has been a huge success this season. Going back to the old badge and the yellow colour, touching on Leeds’ history, the second kit has been a huge, huge success.

“Having that relationship with a manufacturer such as Adidas is only good for a club the size of Leeds, who want to develop as a club, as a brand and as a business. It just shows growth.”

Leeds must match Adidas deal with Championship promotion

Clearly still seen as one of England's biggest clubs despite their place in the Championship, Leeds must now match the ambition of Adidas and earn promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking this season.

The Yorkshire club have been out of luck at times in the current campaign, on both the mistake front and the injury front, but the "growth" - as Robinson put it - that they've undergone away from the action courtesy of Adidas may well act as a springboard towards success on the pitch.

Once the latest international break comes to an end, Leeds have the task of hosting a Sheffield United side who sit level on 19 points with league-leaders Sunderland and just three points ahead of those at Elland Road. Secure three points and suddenly Farke's side will be vying for an early place in the automatic promotion places in the Championship.