A Sky Sports pundit has been left excited about a strong Leeds United transfer rumour, saying it would be a "great signing" for Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites are flying high at the top of the Championship, however, the 49ers Enterprises are yet to add to Farke’s squad during the January transfer window. The Leeds boss seems pretty content with his current options, and the club are five points better off than at this stage last season.

Joe Gelhardt’s loan move to Hull City has been the only piece of business conducted at Elland Road, so there could be room for an attacking addition before the February 3 deadline.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia is the name that keeps coming up regarding a late arrival in Yorkshire, with those at Villa Park happy for the Argentine to go out on loan.

Journalist Graeme Bailey recently stated that Villa would like Leeds to agree to an obligation to buy, should the Whites win promotion to the Premier League.

Buendia's stats under Farke Games 121 Goals 24 Assists 41 Titles 2

When quizzed on if he thinks a deal will go through, Bailey said: “One to keep an eye on. I can see it happening. If it doesn’t happen, then it tells us Leeds don’t see him as part of the [long-term] plans. But I would foresee him join with an obligation.

“If you bring him in and it gets [promotion] over the line, from what I’m hearing there is a good chance they will do it. They are playing the long game and believe they will get a better deal the longer they leave it. There’s a real interest there. They really want him.”

Now, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been giving his thoughts on a deal for Buendia.

Robinson reacts to Leeds rumours on Buendia

Talking to MOT Leeds News, Sky Sports man Robinson is buzzing at the possibility of Leeds signing Buendia, who he called a “top player”.

“They’re the type of signings that excite fans. With the names being linked, you’re not going to get excited over a centre-half, but with Buendia, we know he can do it at this level.

“He scores goals, whether plays wide, off the main striker, or just in the No.10 role. Aaronson has done okay in recent weeks but Buendia is a step up from Aaronson. If he comes in, he plays in the No.10 role.

“Buendia would absolutely play – he’s a top player. He’s not the No.9 that’s going to score 15 to 20 goals and guarantee promotion, but where they are now, 17 points ahead of sixth place, the very worst case is play-offs.

“Automatic promotion is almost a must, and with a small investment in the squad this month, they can ensure that. Signing Buendia would add a lot of quality. That would be a great signing.”

Buendia, who cost £33m and is on £75,000-a-week with Villa, recently started their Champions League defeat to AS Monaco, but his days in the Midlands could be numbered, should he reunite with Farke at Leeds.