Queens Park Rangers have made contact over signing a left-footed player who has been likened to the great Pavel Nedved.

The Hoops have been flawless in the Championship in 2025, with Marti Cifuentes’ side winning all four league games in recent weeks.

Home victories over Watford and Luton Town were followed up by wins on the road at Plymouth Argyle and Hull City, with Cifuentes hailing his squad after the 2-1 win over the Tigers.

“I was happy for the three points but I want to give a lot of value to the players because it’s a difficult game away. Hull has changed a lot since we played them earlier in the season, the way they play and their approach is really different. It’s challenging, especially on a pitch like it was today, it was not optimal to play football.

“It wasn’t easy in a week like this when we saw the calendar, to play away at Plymouth and then Hull in the same week. It’s an incredible amount of miles but I think the guys responded really well against a difficult team to play against.

“We know that wins give you confidence but we need to keep on pushing. We have been on the other side, 12 games without a win, so it’s important to keep working and keep believing in what we do.”

Things are looking up for the R’s, who have also bolstered their squad this month with the signing of Ronnie Edwards on loan from Southampton.

More could be on the way, too, with reports suggesting that QPR are interested in Celtic forward Luis Palma, while they are in advanced talks to sign Aberdeen youngster Timothy Akindileni.

Alongside the duo, QPR are also thought to be interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Harvey Vale. That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, who has claimed that QPR have made an enquiry to Chelsea over a move for Vale. However, Championship rivals Oxford United and West Brom have also done the same.

Vale, now 21 years of age, is a left-footed attacking midfielder who can also play out wide and has had previous loan spells with Hull City and Bristol Rovers while on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Harvey Vale profile (FTS) Strength Pace Very strong Dribbling Very strong Passing Very strong Technique Very strong Versatility Very strong Vision Very strong Creativity Very strong

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has even previously compared Vale to Juventus icon Nedved, with the England U20 international described as a ‘flamboyant winger’ who is very fast and has ‘very good technical ability’. A move to Loftus Road could therefore be one to keep an eye on for Vale.