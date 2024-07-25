Rangers are closing in on another new signing at Ibrox, it has been reported, with Philippe Clement about to be handed an attacking ace this summer.

Clement plotting major Rangers changes

Booed off at half-time in their most recent pre-season match, a 2-1 defeat to League One Birmingham City, Rangers look well short of mounting another Scottish Premiership title challenge as things stand.

Quizzed afterwards on potential new additions, the Rangers boss admitted he expected fresh faces between now and the Scottish Premiership getting back underway but refused to be drawn on specifics.

Clement said: "I'm confident of that [new signings] because everyone is working hard for that. There's a good possibility, but no guarantees. There has to be a signature from three sides - the player, the other team and from us. It's working every day with the players who are available to make them better and to give them experience in pre-season of course. Because of the Euros everything starts slower. You see that with several teams where nothing has happened yet.

Instead, attention has been focused on outgoings, with Connor Goldson missing the pre-season defeat in an attempt to seal a move away from Ibrox, while Todd Cantwell has handed in a transfer request on two occasions and is now set to be axed from the squad.

Another set to leave is striker Sam Lammers, who Clement admitted was not in his plans after spending the second half of the season on loan at FC Utrecht.

"He has been training with the second team because it was really clear he doesn't fit in the plans for this season, we were clear about that a few months ago. We cannot train with a squad of 50, we're above 30 for the moment. Sam is getting closer and closer to have a good solution and make a transfer."

But there is one incoming that could have plenty at Ibrox feeling excited.

Winger on verge of Rangers move

That comes with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claiming that Rangers are advancing over a loan move for Czech winger Vaclav Cerny, with the 26-year-old "on the verge" of moving to Ibrox from Wolfsburg. The right-winger only signed for the German outfit last season, penning a four-year contract worth £26,000-a-week.

But he started just 12 Bundesliga games and returned only four goals across his first season with Wolfsburg, which has seemingly seen him deemed surplus to requirements for the upcoming campaign.

And Rangers have pounced on the ex-FC Twente man, with a season-long loan seemingly in the pipeline for the winger. Though he struggled at Wolfsburg, his talent is clear with the winger grabbing 13 goals and 11 assists in his final season for Twente, while he has also managed six goals in 17 international appearances.

Vaclav Cerny's career to date Club Appearances Goals and assists VFL Wolfsburg 25 6 FC Twente 78 43 Utrecht 16 0 Ajax 29 10

Cerny has been dubbed a possible "brilliant" signing for Rangers in the media, being compared to Arjen Robben, while his ability to cut in on his left foot and find the corner was picked up by the official UEFA account too, who tweeted two of his "brilliant" strikes.

He could also be an early favourite with Rangers fans after it emerged that he had already scored a late winner against Celtic, while playing for Ajax in 2015, to knock them out of the Europa League in the process.

Given his international pedigree with the Czech Republic and clear prodigious talent when fit and available, he could prove an excellent addition to Clement's ranks.