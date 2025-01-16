A Sky Sports panel has given their verdict on Chelsea now targeting a striker capable of scoring "40 goals a season", with contact made between clubs as manager Enzo Maresca looks to bolster his forward line.

Chelsea could now sign forward as Bayern Munich chase Nkunku deal

Credible media sources report that Chelsea will push to sign a replacement for Christopher Nkunku if he leaves, and that is starting to look like a serious possibility as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich earmark the Frenchman as a top January transfer target.

Nkunku has racked up 13 goals across 28 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this term, standing out as one of their chief goalscorers, but he's a bit-part Premier League player under Maresca with the vast majority his strikes coming in cup competitions.

The 27-year-old's squad status is said to be really frustrating him behind-the-scenes, and Vincent Kompany senses an opportunity to tempt him with a move to Germany.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (home) February 22

So much so, that Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg reports that Nkunku has already verbally agreed personal terms on a move to Bayern - so this transfer looks like a very serious potential one to watch if Chelsea and the European heavyweights can agree on a fee.

The national press claim Chelsea want around £65 million to sell Nkunku before deadline day, so the Bavarians will have to pay up if they wish to shake hands on a deal with Maresca's side.

Interestingly, the likes of Fabrizio Romano have stated that the west Londoners are considering a potential swap deal, with versatile Bayern striker Mathys Tel heading the other way.

The 19-year-old has struggled for game time under Kompany this season, and some reports suggest that Tel would be willing to entertain a move to Chelsea this month.

Tel can play as a centre-forward, as well as on either flank, which could make him a very useful option for Maresca, similar to Nkunku. Sky Sports reiterate that Chelsea have made contact with Bayern over a deal for Tel, whilst also giving their verdict on the Frenchman - and it is a glowing one at that.

"They've contacted Bayern Munich to ask about the availability of Mathys Tel," said the panel host on Sky.

When asked about what Chelsea supporters could expect from the teenage sensation, one panel member said: "He's seen as one of the best young strikers in Europe.

"He can play left-hand side, he can play up front as well, I think he's got the physical presence to play up front, when you see him play he's lean, he's mobile, he's got good pace, which is why most of his opportunities have come from the left-hand side.

"His problem, I guess, is that Harry Kane is 'the' striker given how much Bayern spent on him. Last season, he was a real consistent player coming off the bench for Thomas Tuchel, but this season his opportunities have been stunted a little bit.

"When Julian Nagelsmann was there, he said that he was capable of scoring 40 goals a season, they know how good a player he is and I feel like it might be quite difficult for Chelsea to get him out of Bayern at this stage. But, he's a player who Chelsea have watched for a little while."