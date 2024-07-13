A positive update regarding Manchester United's pursuit of Lille centre-back Leny Yoro has emerged, courtesy of Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are making impressive inroads in the transfer market, with a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee believed to be reaching its final stages. That will hopefully be the first of numerous signings in the coming weeks, however, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to have a huge influence during his first summer as part-owner of his boyhood club.

Crystal Palace maestro Eberechi Eze has emerged as an exciting target on top of Zirkzee, being considered someone who could add further creativity and end product in attacking midfield areas. The 26-year-old's performances for the Eagles earned him a place in England's Euro 2024 squad, and much like the departed Michael Olise, he could feel that now is the right time to enjoy a new challenge at a bigger club.

Fenerbahce ace Ferdi Kadioglu is also reportedly wanted by United in the current transfer window, with the Red Devils even in pole position to snap him up. Primarily a left-back, the 24-year-old could provide much-needed competition for Luke Shaw, who turns 30 next year and whose injury problems have become an issue.

Centre-back is clearly a key position that Erik ten Hag is targeting this summer, and Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite continues to stand out as a key target in that area, along with Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt and Lille starlet Yoro. Now, an intriguing update has dropped regarding the latter.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Friday, Sheth claimed that Lille would rather sell Yoro to Manchester United than Real Madrid currently, due to the Red Devils meeting their valuation of the defender, having had a £42m bid accepted.

And the reporter revealed that while Yoro's preference is still Real Madrid, the door "has not been closed" from his side on a switch to Old Trafford, and "United are not giving up".

The situation with Yoro is clearly a complex one, with the player himself potentially holding out for Real Madrid, but this still has to be considered a positive update from a United perspective.

If they manage to snap up the 18-year-old, it could potentially be one of their most significant pieces of business in years, considering the Lille ace is seen as a generational talent who could grow into one of the best defenders in the world.

The fact that Yoro has already made 60 appearances for his current club, despite not turning 19 until later this year, says everything about his ability and maturity, and he arguably represents the more exciting option out of himself, Branthwaite and De Ligt.