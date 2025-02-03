As they aim to restore some pride to their season, Southampton are now reportedly closing in on a move to sign a much-needed defensive reinforcement for Ivan Juric.

Southampton transfer news

Sat bottom of the league and on course for almost certain Premier League relegation, Southampton at least provided fans with a positive to celebrate with victory over Ipswich Town this weekend. Still eight points adrift of safety nonetheless, those at St Mary's still have it all to do before the January transfer window slams shut if they want to build on victory over the Tractor Boys.

On that front, the Saints have certainly been busy - welcoming Joachim Kayi-Sanda, Wellington, Rento Takaoka and Albert Gronbaek who will all be looking to make immediate impacts in their own right in the coming months.

Gronbaek, in particular, could be one to watch. The 23-year-old midfielder arrived from Stade Rennais and made his first start as his new side put an end to their miserable run of defeats and overcame their relegation rivals in shock fashion.

Meanwhile, even after welcoming as many as four fresh faces, those at St Mary's have been tipped to welcome one more. According to Sky Sports' Gianluca Di Marzio, Southampton are now set to sign Abakar Sylla from French club Strasbourg.

The Sky Sports reporters dropped a live update, saying as relayed by GiveMeSport: “Sylla is a defender at Strasbourg. He is going to Southampton and the two clubs are trying to close this deal, including an option to buy.”

Still just 22 years old, the central defender could be handed the instant responsibilty of stepping into Juric's side and helping a backline which has leaked as many as 54 goals - the most in the Premier League this season.

"Monster" Sylla could ease Southampton's woes

There's no denying that he'll have some job on his hands, but Sylla has certainly earned enough fans to suggest he's more than capable of making his mark at St Mary's in the coming months, should his deal reach a conclusion in the coming hours. Dubbed a "monster in the making" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the defender remains one to watch.

Swapping the Champions League and Ligue 1 for the Premier League, if Sylla makes a similar impact to Gronbaek then Southampton's attempt to restore pride could yet turn into a gradual comeback in their impossible race to survive.

As the window comes to a close, the Saints have at least handed Juric the fresh faces he so desperately needed to finally kickstart his tenure.