Everton have received a big injury boost ahead of their trip to Nottingham Forest this weekend, courtesy of an update from Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers.

The Blues have had a season to remember so far, largely for the wrong reasons, with so many things going on at the club, both on and off the pitch. Everton's 10-point deduction in the Premier League has been met with anger by supporters, leaving them in the relegation zone, and the potential takeover at Goodison Park is moving slowly, too.

Sean Dyche's side showed some improvements in form before the international break, but last Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United saw their momentum halted in abrupt fashion. The hope is that Saturday's clash with Forest allows them the chance to get back into their groove, but injuries haven't been helping of late.

The Merseysiders have had to make do without a host of important figures, with Andre Gomes and Beto two of those who have been unavailable for large periods. Amadou Onana has also missed some time, and Dyche could do with as many of them being back in the fold as soon as possible.

Dyche gifted good news on Beto and Gomes

Taking to X on Thursday, Myers confirmed that both Andre Gomes and Beto are back in training for Everton, acting as a major boost before the weekend action.

"DCL training inside away from main group, Andre Gomes back training with the squad, Beto back training and Onana training inside away from main group."

This is brilliant news for anyone of an Everton persuasion, with both Gomes and Beto two players who can have such a positive impact this season, helping the Blues get out of the relegation zone and avoid heading to the Championship for the first time in their history.

Gomes has suffered such terrible luck with injuries down the years, not least a broken leg at home to Tottenham back in 2019, and he has really struggled to kick on in his career since then, continually being dogged by fitness issues. Still only 30, however, the Portuguese has the quality to make a big difference if he can stay fit for a sustained period of time.

Everton's top goalscorers this season Total Dominic Calvert-Lewin 4 Abdoulaye Doucoure 4 James Garner 2 James Tarkowski 2 Arnaut Danjuma 2 Vitalii Mykolenko 2

Meanwhile, Beto has made a relatively slowly start to life at Everton, with the Blues striker's statistics showing that he is yet to score in eight Premier League appearances, but he arrived for big money in the summer transfer window and can bring added firepower the more he adjusts to English football.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin an injury-prone figure, Beto could become increasingly important as the campaign goes on, and 21 Serie A goals for Udinese over the past two seasons sums up the potential he has. A winning goal at Forest on Saturday would be the perfect place to start, in what represents such an important game for the Blues.