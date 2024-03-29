Rangers may have just been handed a major boost over the future of their £15m man, it has emerged.

Key man wants out

The latest international break has only served to fuel the rumours that Philippe Clement's No 1, Jack Butland, is keen to leave Rangers this summer despite an excellent Scottish Premiership season.

The 31-year-old has been a key part of the meanest defence in Scotland, keeping 17 clean sheets and conceding just 16 times since his arrival on a free transfer in the summer.

Related Club green light offer to sign Rangers star Clement is trying to keep The Ibrox side could be handed a big blow in their efforts to keep a senior player.

However, his form was not rewarded by England boss Gareth Southgate, who overlooked the ex-Crystal Palace and Manchester United shot-stopper in his latest Three Lions squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

It led to reports that Butland was considering his options already amid Premier League interest, with the idea that a return to England may lead to greater exposure and therefore a return to the England squad.

For their part, Rangers are not set to deny Butland a move should he choose to, but will demand a massive £15m to let him leave the club this summer - something that would come close to a record sale for the Ibrox side.

Rangers record sales Player Club joined Year Fee Calvin Bassey Ajax 2022 £20m Nathan Patterson Everton 2021 £12m Giovanni van Bronckhorst Arsenal 2001 £11.5m Alan Hutton Tottenham 2007 £11m

Now though, they may not have to sanction a departure after all, with the latest reports offering hope for the Rangers no.1 to stay at Ibrox.

Butland boost for Rangers

It has emerged that Butland may not have to leave Scotland to be in with a chance of making the Three Lions squad in the near future, with Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge claiming that he was "extremely unlucky" not to make the most recent squad.

"I was told that he was extremely unlucky not to make this England squad. There was a lot of deliberating over whether him or Aaron Ramsdale should have taken that third spot," he told GiveMeSport.

"That tells me two things - he is doing ever so well this season, and you can get in the England squad by playing in Scotland, which is a huge plus for Rangers. I actually put him in my England squad on Sky Sports News," Bridge added.

Should that message have been communicated to Butland himself, it may persuade him to remain at Rangers beyond this summer despite interest from elsewhere, knowing that should he continue to perform to the high standards he has managed thus far at Ibrox, he will not be discounted.

Of course, this summer's Euro 2024 tournament could prove pivotal. Though Jordan Pickford is England's firm No 1, there are no obvious backup goalkeepers at present, with Ramsdale not playing for Arsenal and Sam Johnstone set to miss the competition in Germany after an elbow injury on international duty with the Three Lions. Meanwhile, England youth goalkeeper James Trafford has lost his spot as Burnley's No 1 goalkeeper in recent weeks and may fall out of contention as a result.

This predicament could present Butland with the opportunity that he has craved to return to Gareth Southgate's setup, all while still playing for Rangers.