Now back to their best on the pitch, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention towards beating North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of a "top talent" in 2025.

Arsenal transfer news

It's no coincidence that the Gunners have been back at it since the return of Martin Odegaard. The midfielder's return came at a crucial time and Arsenal have since swept high-flying Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 and put five past a Sporting Club side which recently defeated Manchester City. If there were ever any doubts over Odegaard's importance, those have well and truly been put to rest.

What Odegaard's injury did expose, however, was Arsenal's lack of adequate replacements for the Norway international. Without him, they unquestionably struggled going forward in a dilemma that they must avoid repeating if they want to maintain a serious title push. To do just that, signing central attacking additions could be the key, but one young winger is also on the radar at the Emirates.

According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are now eyeing a move to sign Bazoumana Toure from Hammarby ahead of Spurs and other clubs in 2025. The 18-year-old winger is attracting a lot of attention amid his recent rise and even earned the praise of Plettenberg, who dubbed the teenager a "top talent".

With the ability to play on both wings, Toure would certainly offer the Gunners the attacking depth that they've so desperately needed at times, albeit whilst remaining a star for the future.

"Top talent" Toure can provide Saka cover

Whilst it only recently became a major problem that Arsenal don't have significant cover for Odegaard, it's been clear for some time that one of Mikel Arteta's biggest problems is the fact that he doesn't have a backup for Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners' main man, Saka is often tasked with playing week in, week out and looks on the verge of injury with every passing game as a result. But Arsenal simply don't have the adequate options to rest the England international.

Toure's arrival and continued rise could solve that problem, however. The 18-year-old is already making quite the impact on senior football, having scored nine goals and assisted a further four in just 24 appearances for Hammarby in their 2023/24 campaign.

As of right now, the winger looks like a player destined for the top. The only question that arguably remains is the route that he will take. Whether Toure stops off in the Premier League and Arsenal on his way to the top remains to be seen, but there's no doubting his current potential.