Despite winning a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title, Celtic are reportedly now set to lose one of Brendan Rodgers' future stars, with a medical already scheduled.

Celtic transfer news

It's been a quiet transfer window so far at Celtic Park with Sead Haksabanovic the only departure and not a single incoming through the door as of yet.

Of course, that hasn't stopped the rumours from coming, however. The Bhoys have been linked with the likes of Adam Idah and even Euro 2024 star Giorgi Mamardashvili. The latter would be a particularly impressive arrival to replace the retired Joe Hart, whilst Idah would also be a welcome arrival on a permanent basis.

The Norwich City striker starred on loan last season, finally discovering his goalscoring touch, and even made himself a hero by netting a late winner in the Scottish Cup final against Old Firm rivals Rangers. With that said, a permanent deal this summer would make perfect sense for both parties. On the outgoings front, meanwhile, Matt O'Riley's future continues to be questioned, but it is a future star heading for a summer exit.

According to Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph, Rocco Vata is now set to join Watford with a medical scheduled as soon as today and a four-year deal on the line, which would see Celtic receive £240,000 in training compensation.

Just 19 years old, Vata's exit will deal Celtic a frustrating blow, especially for such a low compensation price for a player who could yet reach his potential in years to come.

Rodgers a fan of "strong" Vata

If Rodgers' previous praise is anything to go by, then he's certainly a fan of the young striker. The former Leicester City boss told BBC Sport: "There’s been a lot of noise around Rocco but any young player has to earn the opportunity. I’ve given many young players opportunities in my career. But I like Rocco, he has qualities. He is strong, he’s aggressive, he wants to get goals. When he came on he got his goal and he had other opportunities."

Speaking about Vata's future at the time, the Celtic boss continued: "That will be up to him. He’s a talent. It depends what the mentality is with him and his representatives. You get some young players whose representatives will tell you if they are not playing in the first team, starting, they don’t want to stay. You better go then, because you have got to earn the right."

Months later, of course, we know Vata's decision despite that praise and Celtic may now need to look elsewhere for future stars. The young Irishman featured for the first-team twice last season, scoring once to offer Glasgow a glimpse of his impressive potential. It's Watford who will now benefit from that potential, however, in what could quickly look like a solid deal this summer.