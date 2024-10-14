Gabriel Martinelli endured a difficult end to last season, with the Brazilian winger failing to register a single goal or assist in Arsenal's last 10 Premier League matches.

This term, however, the 23-year-old has rediscovered his golden touch, especially in recent weeks. In his last three matches, Martinelli has scored two and assisted two, with his latest strike coming in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Southampton at The Emirates.

Speaking after the win over Southampton, Martinelli expressed his delight at once again being back among the goals. “I’m really happy, really confident now and just trying to play my football again,” he said post-match.

Just as Martinelli has rediscovered his form, however, the Brazil international has suffered an injury setback that, according to Sky Sports, "may concern Arsenal fans."

On Monday, Sky Sports reported that Martinelli underwent an MRI scan on Sunday night after complaining of pain in his right calf. The Arsenal star is currently away on international duty with Brazil, with Dorival Junior's side set to face Peru in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

According to AFCnewsroom founder Connor Humm, Martinelli is now expected to miss the match, but his injury is "thought to not be serious."

On Monday, the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) released a statement saying that during the MRI, "a small area of muscle edema" was seen in Martinelli's calf. Muscle edema is swelling caused by too much fluid in the muscles.

“The athlete continues to undergo physiotherapy treatment under the care of the Brazilian national team’s medical department," said the CBF.

Arsenal's injury woes

Martinelli isn't the only player Arsenal have concerns about injury wise. Kai Havertz spent the entire international break at home due to a knee problem, while Bukayo Saka also suffered a knock during England's 2-1 defeat to Greece last week.

The Arsenal forward limped off the pitch just after half-time and subsequently pulled out of the squad for England's win over Finland on Sunday, returning to Arsenal for further assessment.

Defenders Ben White and Jurrien Timber both missed the victory over Southampton, while Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Speaking about the Gunners' injury woes after the Southampton match, Arteta conceded that it has been a difficult time for him and his team.

"It’s been a very demanding period after the international break, we had so many issues; a lot of injuries, very difficult fixtures, especially away from home and some of them playing with 10 men and the team adapts," he explained.

The Spaniard said, however, that he's extremely happy with how his team have navigated the problems. "The team is so willing. I’m very pleased with the way we’ve come through this period and we’re in a good place."

Arsenal next face Bournemouth on October 19 at the Vitality Stadium. Saka and Havertz are both expected to be fit for the match, but it's unclear whether Martinelli will make the cut.