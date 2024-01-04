Leeds United will undoubtedly be keen to continue assembling their squad over the next few weeks; however, one fan favourite could now move away from Elland Road this month, according to a report.

Leeds United seek January reinforcements

Leeds United have put up a commendable fight this campaign in the Championship and look set to be in the race for promotion under Daniel Farke; however, the German coach will be aware that his squad may require further surgery this month to reach their full potential at Elland Road.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has already kicked off some rumours over who the Whites could look to move for by suggesting that Leeds could look at Villarreal forward Ben Brereton Diaz; however, this would be more likely to form part of their summer transfer activity in light of loan interest from Sheffield United in the Chile international.

Recent reports also suggest that talks have already taken place between the Yorkshire outfit and Hellas Verona regarding left-back Josh Doig, who is also admired by Serie A pair Monza and Torino, alongside Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Injury problems could play a part in Leeds United's transfer activity following fitness problems surrounding Junior Firpo, Sam Byram and Stuart Dallas this term and Doig could be available for a mid-season transfer after contact was established between his intermediaries and the clubs in question.

On the other side of the fence, one full-back could now be set to leave the Whites in January after interest in his services has come to light according to an outlet.

Luke Ayling could leave Leeds

According to Sky Sports News, Middlesbrough are keen to sign Leeds veteran Luke Ayling this month after his limited involvement under Farke this campaign.

Five similar players to Luke Ayling - (FBRef) Player Club Jesus Gallardo Monterrey Ricardo Chavez Soto Atletico San Luis Raheem Edwards CF Montreal Juan Sanabria Atletico San Luis Carlos Isaac Albacete

Reporter Hayley McQueen told viewers of the development, stating: "One line into us this morning and it concerns Leeds United and long-serving defender Luke Ayling. We understand that Middlesbrough have interest in signing the player who's made just eight league starts for Leeds this season. He actually hasn't featured since November, I'm sure that will be discussed and explored further."

Labelled "integral to everything Leeds do" by journalist Phil Hay, Ayling has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Whites this term, notching one goal and one assist (Ayling statistics - Transfermarkt).

Farke has also recently given high praise to the former Arsenal youth player in an interview cited by The Yorkshire Evening Post showing his love for the player, stating: "I pretty rarely talk about something like this, but in terms of football, 'team-mate' and 'group' character, Luke Ayling is second to none and probably the best player I've ever worked with in these terms."

Nevertheless, at 32 years of age, Ayling may fancy a new challenge before entering the twilight years of his career and could opt to bring the curtain down on an eight-year stint at Elland Road.