Sky Sports have shared their own update on Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim and West Ham after pictures surfaced of his flight to England.

Amorim holds talks over joining West Ham to replace Moyes

Widespread reports revealed yesterday that West Ham have held talks with Amorim in an ambitious managerial move as they make contingency plans to succeed David Moyes.

The Scotsman's contract is expiring at the end of 2023/2024, and after a few memorable years in the Hammers hot seat, it is reliably believed that Moyes is more likely than not to be leaving West Ham with no extension in sight.

During his second stint, Moyes guided West Ham to European qualification in each of his previous full seasons in charge, and even helped the east Londoners clinch a first piece of major silverware since the 1980s with their Conference League triumph in Prague last year.

However, fans have grown discontented with their league form lately, and West Ham's 5-2 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend hasn't exactly helped Moyes' case to remain past this campaign.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 2022/2023 7th 2021/2022 6th 2020/2021 16th 2019/2020

West Ham are now making managerial contingency plans for next term, with reliable journalist David Ornstein sharing news that West Ham held talks with Amorim yesterday. Pedro Sepulveda also posted images of Amorim boarding a plane to London to meet with West Ham chiefs, in what was an exciting few developments.

The jet has since returned to Portugal after those negotiations with the Irons, as explained by renowned reporter Fabrizio Romano on X this morning.

"Ruben Amorim returned to Portugal after meeting West Ham board in London on Monday," wrote Romano.

"West Ham presented their project and will insist for Amorim; nothing done yet, while discussions with Liverpool are on stand-by. Amorim will discuss his future steps with his agents."

Amorim has also been linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, so if West Ham beat the Reds to his signature, it's safe to say it would be quite the coup.

Amid this flurry of reports, Sky Sports have shared an update on Amorim and his potential West Ham move.

For their part, the club are remaining coy about their interest in Amorim: "West Ham are not commenting on report suggesting that they're planning to hold talks with Sporting Lisbon's head coach, Ruben Amorim," explained the broadcaster.

"Now, we've been told the club are doing due-diligence on a number of managers with the current boss David Moyes yet to make a decision on his future".

Amorim has won multiple trophies during his time in Portugal and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young managers in Europe, so there may well be a growing clamor for his services.