Broadcast giant Sky Sports has shared what a source has said about the possibility of Matheus Cunha joining Arsenal in the January transfer window, with Mikel Arteta's side in the race for his services before deadline day.

Matheus Cunha yet to sign new Wolves contract despite verbal agreement

The Brazilian's future at Molineux remains an uncertainty, as Jeff Shi and the Wolves board attempt to tie him down with fresh terms.

Cunha, who's bagged 10 goals and four assists in 22 appearances for Vitor Pereira's side across all competitions so far this campaign, is undoubtedly their star player with Wolves very keen not to see him leave mid-way through a relegation battle.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22 Nottingham Forest (away) February 26

While the versatile forward has reached a verbal agreement on terms over a new deal, according to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, Cunha is yet to sign on the dotted line as both the club and player discuss a release clause - which could go up or down depending on Wolves' future Premier League status.

Arsenal are monitoring this situation very closely, and it is believed they're in contact with Cunha's entourage as they ponder tempting him with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

"Matheus Cunha is yet to sign his new Wolves contract despite verbally agreeing new financial terms," wrote Jacobs on X.

"Parties still discussing a release clause, and potentially two different numbers based on Wolves staying up and/or going down. Cunha has been offered an important pay rise, and even with a new long-term deal, Wolves would be understanding of Cunha’s desire to leave for the right opportunity in future windows.

"Arsenal are currently in contact with Cunha’s camp, but talks only informal at this stage. Wolves still don’t wish to sell in January and that position will only change with a crazy offer, likely in excess of £80m. Wolves planning with Cunha for the second half of the season, but Arsenal do remain alert to the opportunity."

Following these reports of Arsenal making some movement over signing Cunha, Sky Sports and reporter Michael Bridge have shared an update of their own.

According to Bridge and the broadcaster, Arsenal are indeed monitoring Cunha amid his Wolves contract debacle, but any move for the South American would need to be a permanent deal as they've used all of their allocated domestic loan spots on Raheem Sterling and Neto.

"One source has told us this evening that Arsenal are keeping an eye on the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha," said Bridge on Tuesday.

"That's what we've been told. If you talk about a loan with maybe the obligation to buy, they've used both of their domestic loans up on Neto from Bournemouth and Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, so that means any move for Cunha would have to be a permanent deal unless Arsenal let one of those players return to their parent club."

The 11-cap Brazil international has starred in five different positions this season, including attacking-midfield, centre-forward, as a second striker, right-winger, left-winger and in left-midfield, which suits Arteta down to the ground.

However, it is very debatable whether the Gunners would be willing to shell out Wolves' reported £80 million valuation.