Sunderland have been forced to sell a number of their top English players over the years, including Jordan Pickford, Jordan Henderson, Darren Bent, and most recently, Jack Clarke, who joined Ipswich Town in the summer. Jobe Bellingham could be the next.

Since joining the Black Cats from Birmingham City in 2023, the England U21 international has been one of Sunderland's star players, catching the eye with his commanding performances in the middle of the park.

As a result of his displays in Red and White, Bellingham has attracted interest from a host of Europe's biggest clubs, including both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

According to Sky Sports in Germany, it's Dortmund who are in pole position to land Bellingham. They reported on Monday that Dortmund are now "in contact" with the 19-year-old about a potential move to the Westfalenstadion, where his older brother, Jude, spent three seasons before moving to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023.

Sky said that Dortmund, and especially chief scout Sebastian Krug, still maintain a close relationship with Bellingham's family, and that his "development is being closely monitored" in what is a worrying update for Sunderland.

According to The Guardian's Ed Aarons, Sunderland want at least £20 million for Bellingham and have already turned down offers from Crystal Palace and several other clubs.

Palmer: Sunderland must keep Bellingham

Sunderland finished 16th in the Championship last season, but have looked a completely different side this term under new boss Regis Le Bris.

After 15 games played, they are now top of England's second division and on course for a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2016/17.

Bellingham has been a huge factor in the success of Le Bris' side this term, and former England international Carlton Palmer believes the Black Cats must keep hold of him if they want to secure promotion come the end of the season.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 Sunderland Championship Stats Appearances 13 Starts 13 Average Rating 7.34 Pass accuracy % 87.2 Assists 1 Goals 2 Stats Correct As Of November 19, 2024

"For me, if they were mid-table and further down the league it would be a different scenario," he told Football League World. "But, with Sunderland going great guns, to let Chris Rigg or Jobe Bellingham go would be detrimental to their promotion hopes."

Palmer said, however, that he thinks that an offer from Dortmund would be one Bellingham himself would struggle to turn down.

"I think it would be a good move for him. Dortmund have shown how they develop young players in the past, and he has obviously looked at how they have helped guide his brother."

"He is a very talented player, and he will get the game time that he needs to develop and hopefully kick on. I don't think he'll resist the chance to sign for Dortmund," Palmer added.