Sunderland are set to complete another signing ahead of the transfer window slamming shut as the Black Cats have booked a medical ahead of a new arrival for Regis Le Bris' squad.

Sunderland set for busy day

Having seen Jack Clarke join Ipswich Town last week, Sunderland are set for a busy end to their summer, having welcomed just five new faces so far despite sitting top of the Championship with maximum points as it stands.

Wilson Isidore has headed that arrivals list, joining from Zenit St Petersburg on loan, while the Black Cats have also landed four other new faces on free transfers, with much of their transfer budget having been kept dry.

Sunderland's summer signings 2024 Player Fee Wilson Isidore Loan Alan Browne Free Ian Poveda Free Simon Moore Free Blondy Nna Noukeu Free

Le Bris has already hinted that deadline day will be busy for the northeast side, with as many as four new players potentially arriving at the Stadium of Light.

“We are working hard and I hope that at the end we have a more balanced team, more talented players and so on,” he said.

“We don't know exactly yet what the situation will be but I'm confident because I think we have a good team with a strong core - and if we can add some specific elements to this core I think that the balance will be better. We know that this league is very long with many three-game weeks, so in these situations to have maybe two or three elements more will be interesting for us."

Now, he seems set to get his wish as his side close in on a deal.

Sunderland agree loan move to sign defender

That comes amid a report from Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, which reveals that the Black Cats have agreed a loan move to sign Welsh international and Bournemouth centre-back Chris Mepham.

The 26-year-old defender has fallen down the pecking order on the south coast, making just 10 appearances in the Premier League last season, and he is yet to be named in a matchday squad for the Cherries so far this season, underlining that he is surplus to requirements for Andoni Iraola.

Now, he is set to swap the Vitality for the Stadium of Light, with a deal having been agreed for him to spend the 2024/25 campaign with Sunderland. Sky Sports add that there is no option or obligation to buy the player at the end of his spell, but he will be hoping to reignite his career.

He has been the subject of strong praise in the past, with former Cherries boss Scott Parker singling him out for plenty of praise after he helped them to a win over Coventry in 2022.

"He was fantastic. I constantly say you need to be ready for when your opportunity comes. Chris Mepham last week, if you’d had said he’ll be coming on for 20-odd, 30-odd minutes against Coventry, he probably would’ve laughed at you and thought 'absolutely no chance, I’m at the training ground on Saturday, not even being in the squad."

Still just 26, he has just one year left to run on his £35,000 a week deal at Bournemouth, which makes a return there unlikely in 12 months time, suggesting that he could become a free agent unless he is willing to pen a new contract before departing for the north east.

For Sunderland, it could be the first signing of what promises to be a busy deadline day for Le Bris and co, as they look to build a squad capable of sustaining a promotion charge.