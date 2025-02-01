Tottenham Hotspur have held “concrete talks” to sign a £20m+ attacking "monster", according to a Sky Sports journalist.

Tottenham qualify for Europa League last 16 with win over Elfsborg

Ange Postecoglou’s side got back to winning ways on Thursday evening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with youngsters Dane Scarlett, Damola Ajayi and Mikey Moore all scoring in a 3-0 Europa League win over Elfsborg to book their place in the last 16.

Talking after the win, Postecoglou said: “It was "Made in Tottenham" tonight. It's brilliant for the club and I'm sure there are academy coaches and players who won't sleep because they are pretty excited. We've got a big week coming up and we've got to try to manage the load of our players and try to protect them.

“We kind of knew we would have to rely on some young players tonight and all the way through this campaign to be honest. I thought they stood up really well. The whole group played well but we were going to need some young boys to make an impact and not just the three goalscorers.

“We had a couple of 18-year-olds in there as well who continue to drive us on. So it's a great night for the club and something the whole academy should be proud of.”

Attention now turns back to the Premier League and the transfer market, with Monday evening’s deadline fast approaching.

So far, Spurs have only brought in one new player in goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, although Postecoglou admitted he could do with more due to the sheer number of injuries in the squad.

Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel has been heavily linked with a permanent big-money move to north London, with a verbal €60m agreement being reached and Levy travelling for talks. Since then, it has been claimed that Tel will not join Spurs and has informed them of their decision, as per Fabrizio Romano, but another attacker is of interest to Spurs, albeit for the summer window.

Tottenham hold “concrete talks” to sign Tzimas – Sky Sports

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg in the last 48 hours, Tottenham have held “concrete talks” to sign Stefanos Tzimas, currently playing at 1. FC Nurnberg.

Any transfer would cost around €25m (£21m) in the summer, with top-flight rivals Aston Villa also in discussions with the attacker. However, it is Brighton & Hove Albion who are leading the race for Tzimas at this moment in time.

Tzimas, described as a “monster”, is currently on loan at Nurnberg from PAOK but the German side plan to activate a permanent transfer for €18m before potentially selling the teenager on straightaway.

The Greek forward has been in impressive form during the 2024/25 campaign, scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions. That has resulted in praise from German football expert Tobias Kroger, who compared Tzimas to Benjamin Sesko.

“He reminds me a lot of Benjamin Sesko. He has a really interesting all around package for a striker: He's good in the air but also quick for his height. He is good at making runs into open spaces but is also clinical in one-vs-one situations with the keeper. His link-up play is also very good. His technique is also very good but not elite.”