Tottenham are expected to table a bid for one £40 million "game changer" this summer, amid fierce rivalry from Europe for the player's signature.

Spurs undergo summer overhaul as senior players leave

Ange Postecoglou appears to be getting the overhaul he hinted at earlier this year, with a succession of surplus senior players departing north London.

Bryan Gil most recently completed a move to La Liga side Girona on loan, but Michel's men will have the opportunity to make it permanent for around £12.5 million next summer, as the Spaniard's new contract includes a release clause set at that amount.

Emerson Royal is also on the verge of a move to AC Milan from Tottenham after weeks of negotiations with the Rossoneri, according to various reports from Italy, If all goes to plan, the Brazilian will join Gil, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele, Joe Rodon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg out of the N17 exit door.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's need to restructure the squad.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey. It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset."

A concern for Spurs supporters will be that chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange have sealed just three incomings, which includes Timo Werner's season-long loan extension and a deal for South Korean teenager Min-hyeok Yang.

Archie Gray is Tottenham's only statement capture of the window so far, but that isn't to say the Lilywhites won't have a late-summer surge in mind.

Tottenham expected to bid for Conor Gallagher

According to Sky Sports News and journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is very much still on Spurs' radar.

The England star has been repeatedly linked with a move to north London since last summer, despite the rivalry which exists between Tottenham and his club. Chelsea are under pressure to sell the 24-year-old this window, as his contract expires in 2025, with La Liga side Atletico Madrid currently locked in talks to sign Gallagher for Diego Simeone.

Atletico are apparently growing in confidence they can sign Gallagher, so Postecoglou and co will have to act fast if they're serious. Sky Sports and Solhekol do claim Tottenham are expected to bid for Gallagher, but the competition from Atletico poses a serious threat.

Called a "game changer" by Jermaine Jenas, Chelsea value the Cobham academy graduate at around £40 million, but it is believed Atletico are hoping to whittle down his price tag in talks.