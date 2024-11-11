Tottenham have now joined a pair of other Premier League clubs in the race to sign a new midfielder for manager Ange Postecoglou, according to a fresh report.

Spurs slump to shock Premier League defeat

Tottenham's ability to shoot themselves in the foot was demonstrated once more on Sunday as they fell to a shock 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town in front of 60,000 of their own fans. The Lilywhites had defeated Manchester City in the Carabao Cup 10 days ago and thrashed Aston Villa 4-1, but followed it up with defeat against Galatasaray in the Europa League and a shock loss at Ipswich Town, who had not won a game all season until Sunday.

Goals from Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap proved too much for Ange Postecoglou's side, for whom Rodrigo Bentancur grabbed a consolation.

It means that Spurs head into the international break 10th in the Premier League, three points outside the top six and just a point above Manchester United, who have endured a terrible start of their own. After the game, Postecoglou was keen to take the blame for the result himself, explaining: "It's just down to me. I’m not getting consistent performances from the players.

"It's something I need to address. I'm the person in charge so that's usually the way it goes. I take responsibility when their performances don't meet the levels that they should."

But the game was the 13th time Spurs have fallen a goal down in 15 home Premier League matches in 2024, a trend that will prevent any serious silverware aspirations, and it is clear that change is needed after the international break.

Tottenham's next five games Opponent Competition Manchester City (Away) Premier League Roma (Home) Europa League Fulham (Home) Premier League Bournemouth (Away) Premier League Chelsea (Home) Premier League

Now, they hope to do that in the transfer market.

Tottenham join race to sign midfielder

That comes as Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Tottenham are one of several sides who have Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson "on their radar" as they look to bolster their midfield options. As it stands, James Maddison has been in and out of the starting XI as Postecoglou looks to find a balance in the middle of the pitch, while Dejan Kulusevski has been the only impressive option in midfield.

Reinforcements are needed, and Larsson would certainly fit the bill, with the 20-year-old having impressed in the Bundesliga alongside rising superstar Omar Marmoush, who has been linked with just about every club in the English top flight. Fabrizio Romano dubbed Larsson an "exciting" talent, and he has gone on to grab three goals and an assist so far this season.

He is a player that Kulusevski knows well too, with the pair having been on international duty off and on together with Sweden since Larsson made his debut in 2021, though they have only shared a pitch on five occasions.

However, there is a major hitch with any potential deal, with Larsson having penned a new five year contract earlier this season, which nets him £30,000 per week. That contract does not contain a release clause, which would make any deal a costly undertaking, something that is likely to give all of Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool pause for thought.

It is added that Frankfurt want to keep him for at least another year, with Marmoush already looking likely to leave in the summer, a move which could rule out an exit for Larsson barring a eye-watering offer.