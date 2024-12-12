Celtic are interested in signing a new midfielder, but face competition from clubs in both Italy and Greece, according to a new report from a Sky Sports journalist.

Celtic transfer news

Celtic are flying high nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but that hasn't stopped the Hoops being linked with a number of new players ahead of the January transfer window.

Among those rumoured to be Glasgow-bound is Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. The 21-year-old has found opportunities scarce this season under Enzo Maresca, failing to make the squad for any of Chelsea's 15 Premier League games, and managing just five cameo appearances in the Blues' other competitions.

AC Milan are also interested in the Englishman, but according to Calciomercato, the Hoops are in pole position to land him, with a loan move with an option to buy touted.

Another potential target is Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen. But while the Danish midfielder would no doubt be an experienced addition to Rodgers’ midfield, his current weekly wage is a huge roadblock. The playmaker currently earns £150,000-per-week at Old Trafford, which is over four times the amount Celtic's top-earner, captain Callum McGregor, takes home.

Bhoys want Tahirovic

Another player understood to be on Celtic's radar is Ajax midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic. According to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, the Bhoys are one of a number of clubs interested in the 21-year-old, with Lazio and Greek side PAOK also keen.

Tahirovic was a regular feature for Ajax last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting five more. This term, however, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international, who has been capped 14 times by his country, has been limited to just 215 minutes of football.

Di Marzio claims that Tahirovic recently changed agents and now "wants to leave" Ajax in search of regular first-team action. Despite Celtic's interest, however, the versatile midfielder would, according to Di Marzio, prefer a return to Italy.

Tahirovic began his professional career in Sweden with Vasalunds IF, before joining Roma in 2021. After just 13 appearances for the Italian club, however, he then moved to Ajax in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £6.2 million.

Upon joining Ajax, Tahirovic said: "I love to play as a six the most. I think that position fits my qualities as a player best. I am good when it comes to the technical aspect, have a good pass and play from ball possession.”

The club's now former director of football Sven Mislintat, meanwhile, described him at the time as "one of the biggest talents I’ve ever seen in this position".