On the pitch, West Bromwich Albion have gone against all odds to maintain their place in the race to secure a Championship play-off spot come the end of the season. And now Carlos Corberan and those watching on at The Hawthorns have finally received some positive news away from the pitch.

West Brom takeover news

The Baggies have been forced to endure the ownership of Lai Guochuan since July of 2016, as he racked up over £4m in debt from West Brom's parent company controlled by Alex Hearn. This has limited their spending entirely, with not a single penny spent on transfer fees in the summer or January transfer windows, which also saw key man Dara O'Shea depart.

The Midlands club previously got a positive update when it comes to their proposed takeover when reports indicated that Lai had reached an agreement to pay back his loan to Hearn in instalments. Now, following that news, Florida-based businessman Shilen Patel has officially agreed a deal to buy West Brom - purchasing an 87.7% stake in a deal reportedly worth £20m. Sky Sports reported the news:

After completing the takeover, Patel told West Brom's official website:

“I am thrilled and grateful to have reached an agreement to become the custodian of West Bromwich Albion Football Club. The club’s exceptional history, support, and potential set it apart even here in the cradle of football.

“My goal is to help the club achieve a future worthy of its history as a pioneering top-flight club that marshals the pride and passion that have defined the Albion for generations. I am excited to get started at The Hawthorns and look forward to the deal completing next week.”

Patel could take West Brom back to the Premier League

Without financial backing, Corberan has taken West Brom all the way to fifth and is on course for a play-off place come May, which could yet result in promotion. Now, imagine what the former Huddersfield Town boss could do with the backing of incomings at his disposal.

Previous reports suggested that Patel could turn towards Torino manager Ivan Juric with an offer already reportedly submitted to the Croatian, but given how well Corberan has done, that decision would be fairly premature and one that the new owner could instantly regret. Corberean has more than earned Patel's backing and should be handed the responsibility to take the Baggies up.

Next up, West Brom square off against high-flying Southampton in front of The Hawthorns faithful ready to celebrate. If Corberan's side can defeat the Saints just a day after Patel's takeover was announced, it would cap off West Brom's best week in a long time. With Lai's tenure finally over, things are certainly looking up for all involved with the Midlands club on and off the pitch.