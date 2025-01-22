West Bromwich Albion have their eyes on a new striker after a move for Ipswich Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi broke down.

Mowbray falls to defeat on West Brom return

Tony Mowbray’s return to the Baggies was announced last week and the 61-year-old took charge of his first game against Middlesbrough in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

However, things didn’t go to plan for the Baggies and Mowbray, falling to a 2-0 defeat at the Riverside, a result which saw the hosts go above West Brom in the table.

Talking after the game, Mowbray said: "We've now got Portsmouth at home on Saturday and then Plymouth away. If we were to take maximum points from them, we'll be right back up there."

The manager also addressed the concern in the final third, with West Brom once again struggling on the road: "The reality is that we need to score a few goals. And that is not a new thing. It's about taking responsibility in the final third. Maybe it's about confidence. There was one at the end that just needed to someone to be there to put away at the far post.

“The first goal was a bit disappointing. The shot came from 30 yards out and it bounced in front of the keeper. Then we got sucker punched by a second goal from outside the box. But it just felt they had a bit more menace than us."

Those at The Hawthorns don’t have long to bolster Mowbray’s squad in the transfer market, with the February 3 deadline fast approaching.

West Brom appear to be on the verge of signing Northern Ireland international Isaac Price from Standard Liege and were keen on Ipswich striker Al-Hamadi.

A deal was reportedly agreed and a medical was booked, however, as stated by Stuart Watson, a move has now broken down with West Brom wanting a permanent transfer. Alternative targets could therefore be targeted in the coming days, and it seems as if one new forward is wanted.

West Brom keen on new 23 y/o striker – Sky Sports

According to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas in their transfer blog, West Brom are one of three clubs keen to sign St Gallen striker Willem Geubbels on loan.

As well as the Baggies, Leeds United and Norwich City are named as potential destinations for Geubbels, who has been on the books of Lyon and AS Monaco during his career.

A France youth international, Geubbels has been impressing this season in Switzerland with St Gallen and has scored nine goals in all competitions.

The 23-year-old could now be on the move to England and potentially West Brom before the deadline, making this one to keep an eye on.