West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing an "exciting" forward on loan ahead of Championship rivals Sunderland, according to Sky Sports.

West Brom’s summer signings so far

On the pitch, the Baggies made the perfect start to the season on Saturday, winning 3-1 away against Queens Park Rangers thanks to a hat-trick from Josh Maja.

Talking after the game, Carlos Corberan hailed Maja but admitted that the Baggies will have to manage his game time after his recent injury problems. “We are always very happy when we see one player, who has suffered a lot, come back to the pitch and for me every player on the pitch needs to play with the maximum concentration to help the team and have a contribution on the result we want to achieve.

“Today, Josh Maja has had a very good level of impact on the game because it is not easy to score three goals, and all three had a lot of quality. But with Josh Maja, after one season without playing many games, we have to manage his minutes well and this is one of the positions we need to strengthen because we need to protect every single player.”

In the transfer market, West Brom have made seven new signings, with only one being a centre-forward in Devante Cole.

West Brom summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Torbjørn Heggem Brommapojkarna €600,000 Gianluca Frabotta Juventus Free transfer Devante Cole Barnsley Free transfer Ousmane Diakite TSV Hartberg Free transfer Joe Wildsmith Derby County Free transfer Paddy McNair San Diego FC Loan transfer Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa Loan transfer

Further striker signings could therefore be on the to-do list for West Brom and Corberan, and by the looks of things, they have one target in mind.

West Brom interested in Daniel Jebbison

According to Sky Sports reporter James Savundra, West Brom are interested in signing AFC Bournemouth forward Daniel Jebbison. Sunderland are also keen on the player who joined the Cherries on a free transfer earlier in the window, with a loan move to the second tier seemingly on the cards.

Jebbison, previously of Sheffield United, was praised by AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake after the club secured his services, saying: "We're very pleased to have Daniel sign a long-term deal with us. He has many promising attributes, and has already provided some memorable moments in his young career so far. We look forward to overseeing Daniel continue his development, in an environment which will provide every opportunity to help him fulfil that exciting potential."

So far in his career, the 21-year-old has gained experience in the Football League with Sheffield United and out on loan with Burton Albion, scoring 12 senior goals in 58 appearances.

Now, another loan spell away from his parent club could be on the card, with one of West Brom or Sunderland potentially winning the race for his services.