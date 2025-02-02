West Ham are now in advanced talks to land another forward for Graham Potter even as they also close in on a deal to sign Evan Ferguson, Sky Sports have reported, with the Hammers leading the race to sign both players.

West Ham close in on Evan Ferguson

As per multiple reports, Potter is set to be reunited with Evan Ferguson in the final hours of the January transfer window, with the Republic of Ireland international set to make the move to the London Stadium on loan for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

Pottter handed Ferguson his debut when the pair were together at Brighton, and is now ready to offer Ferguson a regular berth leading the line for the Hammers as he suffers with a striker injury crisis. Niclas Füllkrug remains sidelined, while both Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are also absent with no return date set for the latter after a serious car crash.

Evan Ferguson under Graham Potter Appearances 5 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 2

The 20-year-old is set to undergo his medical at the London Stadium on Sunday as they look to wrap up a loan deal, which won't include an option to buy the player at the end of the campaign and will see West Ham cover his entire salary during his time away from the AMEX Stadium.

There is still hope of further business between now and the end of the transfer window for the Hammers, but they are also looking to plan for the future and are set to close a deal with that very much in mind.

West Ham in advanced talks to sign teenage forward

Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph has also reported that West Ham are in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement to sign highly-rated Celtic forward Daniel Cummings.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Celtic senior side in their Champions League defeat to Aston Villa in midweek after an impressive time in the Lowlands League. In 18 appearances this season, he has hit 18 goals for the junior side.

Now, he appears London-bound, with West Ham set to poach the Scotland youth international. As per the report, discussions over a move have "reached an advanced stage" and the Hammers are "leading the race" for his signature after talks with Portsmouth proved fruitless.

Brendan Rodgers has urged Cummings to stay at Celtic, warning him of agents with "a different agenda" in a recent interview.

"There'll always be chances here for young players. One, if they have the ability. Two, if they have a bit of patience. If you want to be patient and trust the club, you'll get there."

"If you don't, you might listen to your agent, who's got a different agenda, that takes you away from here, and then you'll go somewhere else."

However, it seems that the plea has fallen on deaf ears, with the 18-year-old likely to sign for the Hammers in what will be regarded as a significant coup for the London side, and could end their long-term search for a new forward.