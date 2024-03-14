West Ham United are chasing a £17 million forward likened to Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus, and it is believed he could be on the move for less than first thought.

West Ham need to sign new attackers this summer

Regardless of whether manager David Moyes is at the helm next season, it's quite simply a non-negotiable that West Ham bring in fresh attacking options this summer.

Technical director Tim Steidten and Moyes sought to let Pablo Fornals leave for Real Betis permanently in January, and Said Benrahma on loan to Lyon, without bringing in a replacement for either.

That wasn't for lack of trying, with some reports suggesting that West Ham saw over half a dozen deals for forward options fall through during the winter transfer window. Indeed, journalist Graeme Bailey claimed West Ham attempted moves for Ismaila Sarr, Stephen Bergwijn, Marcos Leonardo, Ibrahim Osman, Jota, Hugo Ekitike and Armando Broja, but to no avail.

West Ham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Jarred Bowen 14 Mohammed Kudus 6 Tomas Soucek 6 James Ward-Prowse 5 Lucas Paqueta 3

West Ham have just Michail Antonio, who is consistently on the treatment table and not getting any younger, alongside Danny Ings as their only senior striking options. Lucas Paqueta is being tipped to leave this summer, with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus standing out as their only other star attackers.

The Hammers quite simply need more options to call upon, and reports suggest West Ham have been scouting Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Goncalves as one option to provide more attacking flair.

Another rumoured target is Stuttgart forward Chris Fuhrich. Previous claims had the German's price tag at around £21 million, but according to Sky Germany, a discount is now on the cards for West Ham.

West Ham chasing £17 million Fuhrich

The broadcaster claims West Ham are among the sides chasing Fuhrich ahead of this summer, and it is believed that Stuttgart could now sell for around £17 million.

The 26-year-old, who's drawn comparison to Reus, has bagged seven assists and seven goals in the Bundesliga alone this season, and has received praise from a few noteworthy figures.

“He’s got very good momentum right now," said Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

"He’s an excellent player one-v-one, been involved in many goals for Stuttgart, who are doing really well. With the national team, it’s always important to call up players with momentum, those at their peak, to give them their chance. The call with him was refreshing because he was so excited. It’ll be good for us to have new faces in training whose eyes light up at the idea of playing an international match.”

Meanwhile, Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß has drawn attention to Fuhrich's physical attributes.

"Whether he's on the left or on the right, or in a one-on-one in the middle, he is very difficult to defend against," said Hoeneß. "He has speed, is technically good and has good timing."