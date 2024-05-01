West Ham United could make a sensational move for a high-profile David Moyes replacement, according to the latest reports.

Moyes on the brink

It seems to be one of the worst-kept secrets in football that David Moyes will leave West Ham after the conclusion of the Premier League season.

The Scot, whose football has become increasingly unpalatable for the West Ham faithful, is out of contract this summer as things stand. Though there had previously been talk of a new deal, the Guardian now reports that "there is an acceptance within West Ham that a change is needed" at the London Stadium.

As a result, Moyes is likely taking charge of his final games as Hammers boss in the coming weeks, with a place in Europe still a possibility, though they will be reliant on slip-ups from plenty around them.

Meanwhile, West Ham search for his replacement.

The Hammers have been linked with a huge number of managers in recent weeks, despite that news of Moyes' departure is yet to officially break. Julen Lopetegui, Ruben Amorim and Hansi Flick are all among those who have been mentioned in contention with the seemingly soon-to-be-vacant technical area at the London Stadium.

But a new name has now come to the fore.

Tuchel linked with move to east London

Now, in a sensational turn of events, former Chelsea and current Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is wanted at the London Stadium.

The German will depart Bayern at the end of the current campaign, it has already been confirmed, after losing the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, though he has reached the Champions League semi-final, where his side battled to a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in midweek.

He is expected to be replaced in Bavaria by Ralf Rangnick, with the Bundesliga outfit "discussing final details" over a move to take charge this summer.

That could spell good news for the Premier League side. As per Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, although Amorim remains "top of the list" for West Ham, they are also "keeping an eye on Tuchel's situation" should the opportunity arise to take the German to east London.

Thomas Tuchel's Premier League record Games 63 Wins 35 Points per game 1.94 Goals scored per game 1.73 Goals conceded per game 1.15

That is largely thanks to Sporting Director Tim Steidten, who "holds him in very high regard" and would be keen to have him leading the Hammers for the new season.

For his part, Tuchel is also "ready to return to the Premier League this summer", though it remains to be seen whether he will accept a move from a club of the size of Bayern Munich to West Ham, who look unlikely to be able to offer European football of any kind next season.

His appointment would certainly be a statement of intent from the Hammers, and it could be just what is needed to prevent their key players from looking over at the exit door this summer.