West Ham United reportedly have a new attacking target in the current transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

West Ham striker transfer rumours

The Irons have been productive so far this summer, signing teenage winger Luis Guilherme, experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and centre-back Max Kilman.

However, a new centre-forward is seemingly needed ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge at the London Stadium, with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings the only two senior centre-forward options.

There hasn’t been a shortage of targets either, with a number of attacking names linked with the Irons. The most concrete target in recent weeks has been Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, with claims late last week even suggesting a verbal £35m agreement was close.

As we know, a move is yet to progress, and there appear to be alternative targets to Duran. Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth looks like one of those, with an opening bid worth £25m made to the La Liga side.

Meanwhile, an enquiry was made for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whereas Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi has also been offered to the Hammers and an offer was ready for former Tottenham Hotspur forward Steven Bergwijn, now at Ajax.

A new name has now emerged courtesy of reliable Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, though.

West Ham eyeing Niclas Füllkrug move

According to Sheth, who took to X on Monday afternoon, West Ham are now eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Füllkrug, with the Germany international in the final two years of his deal.

Füllkrug is 31 years of age and has spent the entirety of his career so far playing in Germany. He began on the books of Werder Bremen before a loan to second-tier side Greuther Fürth which was followed by a permanent exit to 1.FC Nuremberg in 2014.

Since then, he moved to Hannover 96 before a return to Werder Bremen and then joined Borussia Dortmund last summer, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 29 Bundesliga appearances in the 2023/24 campaign.

That form resulted in him being selected for Euro 2024, where he scored against Scotland and Switzerland, receiving praise from journalist Josh Bunting who described Füllkrug as a "complete number 9".

In total, for club and country, Füllkrug has scored 125 senior goals during his career. A move to London now looks like it could be one to watch, however, at the age of 31, you could argue that West Ham would be signing a striker that is potentially not a long-term solution for Lopetegui.