West Ham United won’t be signing an exciting transfer target despite reports claiming they even had a bid accepted, according to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg.

West Ham’s summer transfer business

The Hammers, led by technical director Tim Steidten, have been extremely productive behind the scenes at the London Stadium this summer, making nine new signings for Julen Lopetegui.

In total, the club have spent just over £120m on their new additions, with the Hammers recording their first Premier League win under Lopetegui at Crystal Palace last weekend.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Loan

There is still time for West Ham to make it double figures for incomings, with the window open until 11pm on Friday, and they have been linked with a number of players. One target in recent weeks has been Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, with the two clubs locked in talks for the Spaniard.

Elsewhere, another centre-forward after Niclas Fullkrug has also been on the radar in AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham. Reports even claimed that West Ham agreed on a deal to sign the Englishman, an initial loan deal worth €2 million and an obligation to buy at €22 million, which is over £20 million. Talks over salary terms were thought to be ongoing, however, a new update has now emerged.

According to Plettenberg, Abraham “will not join West Ham”, even adding that there are no negotiations.

Since then, it has been claimed that Abraham is now close to a shock move to AC Milan, which will see Alexis Saelemaekers head to Roma.

It does feel as if a move for Abraham is well and truly off the cards following Plettenberg’s comments, and he could have been a shrewd addition at the age of 26 because of his experience in the top-flight with Chelsea and Swansea City, scoring 26 Premier League goals in 89 appearances.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Lopetegui feels the need to go after another forward before the deadline. Fullkrug, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio are the centre-forward options for the Hammers at the age of 31, 32 and 34 respectively, so in the long run, West Ham may need to look for a younger attacking option.

Ings has even been linked with a move away before the deadline, so the Irons may not be done just yet in regards to incomings.