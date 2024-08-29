West Ham United won’t be signing an exciting transfer target despite reports claiming they even had a bid accepted, according to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg.

West Ham’s summer transfer business

The Hammers, led by technical director Tim Steidten, have been extremely productive behind the scenes at the London Stadium this summer, making nine new signings for Julen Lopetegui.

In total, the club have spent just over £120m on their new additions, with the Hammers recording their first Premier League win under Lopetegui at Crystal Palace last weekend.

West Ham summer signings

From

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Max Kilman

Wolves

€47.5m

Crysencio Summerville

Leeds United

€29.3m

Niclas Fullkrug

Borussia Dortmund

€27m

Luis Guilherme

Palmeiras

€23m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Man Utd

€18m

Wes Foderingham

Sheffield United

Free transfer

Guido Rodriguez

Real Betis

Free transfer

Jean-Clair Todibo

Nice

Loan transfer

Mohamadou Kante

Paris FC

Undisclosed

West Ham summer departures

To

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Flynn Downes

Southampton

€17.85m

Said Benrahma

Lyon

€14.4m

Thilo Kehrer

Monaco

€11m

Nathan Trott

FC Copenhagen

€1.5m

Ben Johnson

Ipswich Town

Free transfer

Joseph Anang

St. Patrick's Athletic

Free transfer

Angelo Ogbonna

Watford

Free transfer

Mohamadou Kante

Paris FC

Loan

There is still time for West Ham to make it double figures for incomings, with the window open until 11pm on Friday, and they have been linked with a number of players. One target in recent weeks has been Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, with the two clubs locked in talks for the Spaniard.

Elsewhere, another centre-forward after Niclas Fullkrug has also been on the radar in AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham. Reports even claimed that West Ham agreed on a deal to sign the Englishman, an initial loan deal worth €2 million and an obligation to buy at €22 million, which is over £20 million. Talks over salary terms were thought to be ongoing, however, a new update has now emerged.

West Ham transfer update – Tammy Abraham

According to Plettenberg, Abraham “will not join West Ham”, even adding that there are no negotiations.

Since then, it has been claimed that Abraham is now close to a shock move to AC Milan, which will see Alexis Saelemaekers head to Roma.

It does feel as if a move for Abraham is well and truly off the cards following Plettenberg’s comments, and he could have been a shrewd addition at the age of 26 because of his experience in the top-flight with Chelsea and Swansea City, scoring 26 Premier League goals in 89 appearances.

Abraham

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Lopetegui feels the need to go after another forward before the deadline. Fullkrug, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio are the centre-forward options for the Hammers at the age of 31, 32 and 34 respectively, so in the long run, West Ham may need to look for a younger attacking option.

Ings has even been linked with a move away before the deadline, so the Irons may not be done just yet in regards to incomings.