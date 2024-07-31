West Ham United have now opened talks to sign their latest attacking target, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

West Ham transfer rumours

The Irons have had a frustrating few weeks in the transfer window since making Max Kilman their third signing of the summer, with a number of potential deals falling through. Technical director Tim Steidten has been looking to grant Julen Lopetegui’s wish of bringing in a new right-back, a centre-back and a centre-forward before the deadline next month.

As we know, teenage winger Luis Guilherme, experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and centre-back Kilman have all arrived, however, moves to sign Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters and AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori are thought to be off.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui also doesn’t want to join the Hammers as well as Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

In attack, West Ham are yet to strike a deal for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, which led them to exploring a possible move for Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug, who has spent his entire playing career turning out for clubs in Germany. There has now been a new development regarding West Ham and Fullkrug after he emerged as a target.

West Ham open Niclas Fullkrug talks

According to Sheth, who took to X, West Ham have opened talks over a move to sign Fullkrug, who appears to be keen on moving to the Premier League, with those discussions now advancing.

Recently, the 31-year-old represented Germany at Euro 2024 and scored two goals in the competition as the hosts made the quarter-finals.

Prior to the tournament, he came in for plenty of praise from former striker Peter Crouch, who admitted he loves the Dortmund man after he enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign in 2023/24, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 29 Bundesliga appearances in the 2023/24 campaign.

“I would have an outside bet at Fullkrug at Germany [for golden boot],” Crouch said. “I feel like he could be one of the players like Miroslav Klose where he just gets goals in major tournaments.

“I love him. He’s had a good season… He’ll go into it full of confidence. Germany are kind of going underneath the radar. They’re the host nation and I think he could be the main man. He’s maybe not as sexy a name as the [Kylian] Mbappes, Crisitiano Ronaldos and Harry Kanes, but I think he could go under the radar and get a good few goals.”

Meanwhile, Ally McCoist added: “I’m a fan of Niclas Fullkrug. Nothing wrong with an old-fashioned centre forward that can play. Every time I’ve seen Fullkrug, he’s impressed me. His game knowledge is good, his touch is excellent, he can finish, he’s aggressive… I think he’s a good player.”