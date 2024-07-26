West Ham United appear to be closing in on two new signings this summer as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the new Premier League season, it has been revealed.

Hammers closing in on Duran deal

Widespread reports suggest that Julen Lopetegui's side are closing in on a move for Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, though there remains a lack of clarity over just how far away a deal is to completion.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Hammers "have offered £30m plus one young player" for the striker, who managed just three Premier League starts last campaign. He adds that negotiations are "ongoing" over an agreement for the Colombian striker.

Duran meanwhile has fanned the flames by admitting he "hopes" something happens. “The fact my name is being mentioned by such big teams, it is very important for my career. I’m happy that there are these rumours & let’s hope that something concrete happens”, he explained.

And sources in his homeland have suggested that a deal is "close" and that a "verbal agreement" has been reached between the two clubs, with a £35m deal expected to be ironed out in the "near future".

Should he arrive, he would be the club's fourth signing of the summer and the second from a fellow Premier League side, with the Hammers having already raided Lopetegui's former side to sign Wolves captain Max Kilman. They've also pounced on relegated goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, while they brought in young talent Luis Guilherme from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras. And they are showing no signs of slowing down in their hunt for new faces.

West Ham agree deal for full-back

Now, it has been reported that West Ham have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign right-back Noussair Mazraoui after being in talks with him last week.

As per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, the two sides have "reached an agreement" for the Moroccan to join West Ham in a deal worth €15.5m (£13m) up front, plus a further €4m (£3m) in add-ons.

There is also understood to be a "verbal agreement in principle" between the 26-year-old, on a massive £130,000 a week at the Allianz Arena, and the Hammers, though it is added that it is "not a done deal yet" because "important financial details" need to be sorted.

Mazraoui's current salary would make him the second-highest-paid player at West Ham were it to be matched at the London Stadium.

West Ham's highest earners (via Capology) Player Weekly Wages Lucas Paqueta £150,000 Kurt Zouma £125,000 Danny Ings £125,000 Alphonse Areola £120,000 Jarrod Bowen £120,000

The deal comes after it was revealed that fellow fullback target Aaron Wan-Bissaka turned down a move to the London Stadium as he holds out for a move to Serie A champions Inter.

Mazraoui brings plenty of pedigree of his own should he arrive, having lifted the German title with Bayern Munich in his first season at the club. His arrival would be yet another indication that the Hammers have lofty goals under Lopetegui this season.