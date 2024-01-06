Tottenham are said to be weighing up an offer to sign a "role model" defensive alternative to Genoa star Radu Dragusin as talks for the Romanian persist.

Spurs working on Dragusin deal

Earlier this week, reliable transfer source Fabrizio Romano shared news that Spurs have already agreed personal terms with Dragusin and negotiations are expected to continue over the weekend.

However, the presence of Serie A side Napoli appears to be complicating things somewhat, and there are some reports in Italy that they've even reached a draft agreement over Dragusin.

While it is believed Dragusin wants to join Spurs, it appears Ange Postecoglou faces stiff competition from abroad for the 21-year-old's signature.

He's been a star player for Genoa under Alberto Gilardino this season, making 19 Serie A appearances as a starter and even chipping in with two goals in that time.

His young age and sky-high potential also makes the player a pretty enticing target for Spurs, but that isn't to say the Lilywhites don't have alternative options to Dragusin.

One of them, according to recent reports, is Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

The Englishman is out of contract at the end of this season, making him a pretty viable and affordable option for Spurs with Premier League experience to boot.

Tottenham weighing up offer for Kelly

According to broadcast giant Sky Sports, Tottenham are weighing up an offer to sign Kelly from Bournemouth, either in January or in the summer when his contract expires.

The 25-year-old is attracting interest from abroad as well as from clubs in England, with previous reports suggesting Kelly would consider a move to Spurs if offered the chance.

Sky says major European clubs like AC Milan, Juventus and Stuttgart are also interested in a move for Kelly, who is free to open talks with them over a pre-contract agreement for the summer.

The Englishman was targeted by Spurs over the summer window, and it appears they are still real fans of Bournemouth's "role model" player.

“He’s a really good person. He’d give his time to anybody, and he’s an amazing role model," said Bournemouth's former academy manager Gary Probert on Kelly to The Athletic.

"The local lad that lived a stone’s throw away from the stadium, that comes through, plays in the team. He’s the poster boy, really.

“He’s an amazing role model for all of our young players, not just because of the football he plays for his country, in the Premier League and all of that, but just how he is as a person. If he walked into the academy now, you wouldn’t know he’s played in the Premier League and is an England Under-21 international.”